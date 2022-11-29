 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dig In, Buffalo! Daniela’s harvest grain salad with lemon vinaigrette

Daniela harvest grain salad

A fresh lemon vinaigrette brings this hearty salad to life. 

 Photography / Alana Adetola Arts
Craving the flavors of sunshine and warmth as we head into another Western New York winter? Look no further than Daniela’s harvest grain salad.

We tend to think of pastas and pizzas when we think about Italian food, but Mediterranean influences are abundant as well. This hearty salad combines four different grains — quinoa, orzo pasta, Israeli couscous and baby chick peas — with the brininess of kalamata olives and roasted tomatoes, spinach and an optional sprinkling of feta cheese.

Owner Daniela Kayser says plenty of fresh herbs including oregano, parsley and basil bring this salad to life, while a bright, lemony vinaigrette dressing ties it all together.

Lemon vinaigrette

  • ¼ cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice (roughly one large or two medium lemons)
  • Zest of one lemon
  • ¼ cup white balsamic vinegar
  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper

In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients until combined. Drizzle over salad and enjoy!

Dig In, Buffalo is presented by Orville's Home Appliances

Orville's Logo.jpg
