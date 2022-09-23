Dental treatment ranging from routine to life-changing

It’s a rare business or individual whose work can be life-changing. Aesthetic Associates Centre in Buffalo is one of them.

Using cutting-edge dental technology, owner Dr. Todd E. Shatkin, Doctor of Dental Surgery, and his associates are transforming the lives of people with missing or deformed teeth or ill-fitting dentures.

The team offers complete restorative and cosmetic dental care for adults and children. Whether it’s general dental care such as fillings or crowns or high-tech procedures like bonding, veneers, bridges or implants, Aesthetic Associates Centre does it.

Dr. Shatkin and his associates offer traditional implants, as well as the popular smaller mini implant to replace a single tooth or anchor a full arch. Mini implants have become the darling of patients because results are quicker and the procedure is easier on the budget.

“We say they’re five times less,” Dr. Shatkin says. “They’re less invasive, they’re less painful, they’re less costly, there’s less time involved to get them completed, and there’s less visits to the dentist.

“It’s an amazing procedure that changes people’s lives in a very short amount of time. You can have a tooth replaced in as little as an hour or a full arch of teeth replaced in as little as an hour or two.”

Mini implants can stabilize loose dentures in about an hour, Shatkin adds. “You’re replacing missing teeth very quickly and changing people’s lives who have been suffering for many years.”

Unlike dental practices that may farm out some of the work, Aesthetic Associates Centre does everything from extractions to fabrication of new teeth in its office – saving patients time and money.

Its facilities include a complete in-house dental lab and full X-ray capability with panoramic X-rays and Cone Beam CT machines that give three-dimensional views of bone, sinus cavity and nerves.

“We’re very proud of our office,” Dr. Shatkin says. “We have 22 dental operatories and two operating rooms. We’re a fully accredited ambulatory surgery center.”

In addition to being a pioneer in the early use of life-changing dental technology – he was one of the first dentists in Buffalo to do porcelain veneers – Dr. Shatkin is a leader in developing new dental techniques.

He developed and patented Shatkin F.I.R.S.T. (fabricated implant restoration and surgical technique), a procedure that allows replacement of a single tooth or multiple teeth in one visit.

Dr. Shatkin also teaches dentists around the world how to do mini implants. Through a special residency program, newly minted dentists spend a year at Aesthetic Associates Centre treating patients under the guidance of dentists there.

“Patients save about 30% off regular prices at my dental practice by agreeing to see a dentist who’s still in training through the program,” Dr. Shatkin says.