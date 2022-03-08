Credit union extends better rates and lower fees to Erie County

However, as member-owned not-for-profit institutions, credit unions offer a safe place to save and borrow at reasonable rates. Institutions like Niagara Regional Federal Credit Union ensure members pay lower fees and receive more personalized service, not to mention new products designed to serve the needs of members rather than the bottom line of a financial institution. For example, a current opportunity for members includes auto loans as low as 1.99% APR for up to 48 months.

Today, Niagara Regional Federal Credit Union is one of over 4,990 U.S. credit unions serving around 125 million members nationwide.

By the end of the third quarter of 2021, credit unions saw $1.75 trillion in shares and deposits and the net worth of the credit union system reached over $200 billion. Perhaps more notably, by the end of 2021, more than five million new members joined a credit union.

Though each credit union is defined by its own unique service area and membership, the move from traditional banking to member-owned cooperative credit unions is something of a national trend.

Expansion bolstered by long history of success