Credit union extends better rates and lower fees to Erie County

Recent approval for expansion means those who live, work, volunteer, worship or attend school within Niagara or Erie Counties may now take advantage of the low-interest loans, everyday banking options and unparalleled service offered by Niagara Regional Federal Credit Union.
“We are very excited to begin serving Erie County residents and small businesses with this expansion,” says the organization’s chief executive officer, Donna Wick. “We believe this allows the credit union movement to reach the underserved population of the Buffalo/Niagara region.”
Niagara Regional Federal Credit Union has long been recognized for its low-interest loans and competitive banking rates, with Erie County residents seeking its services. Until now, however, the credit union was limited to Niagara County and Amherst residents only.
What is a credit union?
They’ve been around since the early 20th century, but many people still don’t understand what a credit union is or how it works.
Fundamentally, credit unions are cooperative entities focused on service and value over profits.
Not unlike banks, credit unions offer traditional banking services. Credit unions accept deposits, make loans and provide other financial services such as wire transfers and certified checks. Members can open checking or savings accounts, withdraw money from ATMs, access debit and credit cards and more.
However, as member-owned not-for-profit institutions, credit unions offer a safe place to save and borrow at reasonable rates. Institutions like Niagara Regional Federal Credit Union ensure members pay lower fees and receive more personalized service, not to mention new products designed to serve the needs of members rather than the bottom line of a financial institution. For example, a current opportunity for members includes auto loans as low as 1.99% APR for up to 48 months.
Today, Niagara Regional Federal Credit Union is one of over 4,990 U.S. credit unions serving around 125 million members nationwide.
By the end of the third quarter of 2021, credit unions saw $1.75 trillion in shares and deposits and the net worth of the credit union system reached over $200 billion. Perhaps more notably, by the end of 2021, more than five million new members joined a credit union.
Though each credit union is defined by its own unique service area and membership, the move from traditional banking to member-owned cooperative credit unions is something of a national trend.
Expansion bolstered by long history of success
Niagara Regional Federal Credit Union first opened in 1939, on the heels of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signing the country’s Federal Credit Union Act into law. As one of the oldest credit unions in the country, its stability and longevity provides members the kind of assurance many seek in financially turbulent times.