Comprehensive support system guides clinical trial patients at all times

As a cancer patient, you’ve been given the option to participate in a clinical trial.
What questions should you ask? And who should you ask to put yourself in the best position to make a decision?
The experts at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center work with patients to provide information and support to help them and their loved ones answer these questions and help with decisions about clinical trial participation.
Who should prospective patients consult?
Making the decision to participate in a clinical trial can be overwhelming, but you are never alone, says Igor Puzanov, M.D., M.S.C.I., F.A.C.P., Judith and Sanford Lipsey Chair in Clinical Cancer Research, Senior Vice President, Clinical Investigation, Director, Center for Early Phase Clinical Trials Program and Chief of Melanoma Division at the Department of Medicine.
It starts with what he calls the “precious, cherished bond” between a patient and doctor.
“Have an in-depth discussion with your physician,” he says. “Work together and get educated. Think of it as adding more tools to your toolbox or more weapons against the cancer.”
Dr. Puzanov says a person should consult family, friends, clergy, etc., too, but that the final decision should ultimately be the patient’s.
He also cautions against taking too much time.
“By not making a decision, you are making a decision,” he says. “Your doctor and your loved ones should and will support any decision you make. The key at this stage is to have no regrets when you look back on your decision in the future.”
Once a patient decides to participate and sign an informed consent form, the screening process starts to assure that they fulfill clinical trial inclusion and exclusion criteria – a set of rules designed to make trials safe and approved by an ethics board. The team also conducts a financial analysis to make sure the financial burden on the patient and their family is minimal.
It’s all done beforehand to ensure that the patient desires to participate of their free will, are in appropriate physical state to be safe, and that all other patient needs are addressed to minimize the stress to the patient’s well-being.
What kind of support do patients receive?
One of the benefits of a clinical trial is that patients receive focused monitoring.
“Patients in clinical trials are more watched and more supported,” says Dr. Puzanov, who notes studies have shown that people in clinical trials often do better overall.
“There is rigorous oversight,” he continues. “In standard treatment, patients visit every 2-6 weeks and self-report any side effects. In a clinical trial, visits are more frequent – especially in the first month – and patients are actively monitored for side effects by frequent communication with their assigned clinical research coordinator, according to study protocol.”
All patients at Roswell Park – including people participating in clinical trials – have the full support of staff. Social workers, dieticians and counselors are there to help a person deal with the wide range of questions and emotions they may experience.
“We make sure a person understands what is happening and we are realistic with them about their decision and possible outcomes,” says Dr. Puzanov.
What protections are patients given?
Two important aspects that Dr. Puzanov also wants people to understand are that a patient’s data and privacy are protected – as clinical trials follow all HIPAA regulations.
Also, a person can stop a clinical trial at any point.
“As with any therapy, patients can stop as a personal decision at any time,” says Dr. Puzanov.
Other reasons to stop are for tumor progression and severe side effects.
As someone who has been working with patients in clinical trials for the past 20 years, Dr. Puzanov has learned from a variety of situations. While outcomes may be different, he has discovered one universal truth.
“We don’t want patients to have any regrets about not participating in a clinical trial,” he says. “We don’t want them to say to themselves, ‘I wish I knew this information before I made my decision.’”