Community unifies around Afghan evacuees

But this past summer, when it became clear that the City of Good Neighbors would become the new home for 350 evacuees from Afghanistan, the community rallied their support. The five agencies in Buffalo that have historically served refugees and others in our immigrant community, including Journey's End, formed Buffalo United for Afghan Evacuees, a coalition to raise financial support for evacuees who aren’t eligible for public assistance like housing, food, or medical aid.

Neighbors have come out in droves to help, too. Volunteers help with cultural orientations, bus training, rides to appointments – or setting up an apartment prior to a family’s arrival with comforting touches. Church and school groups have held collection events for socks, hygiene products, and home cleaning supplies. Much of the furniture that fills cozy living spaces has been donated. There are a multitude of ways people can pitch in, Scott explains.

“We’re hoping to meet landlords who have suitable housing and employers to help fill jobs in WNY area,” she says. “We’re always looking for people to advocate. We need people to vote for elected officials who value the economic and cultural contributions refugees make on our region and who demonstrate leadership that is welcoming and supportive of their arrival.”