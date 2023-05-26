When it comes to lighting a home or business, the endless options often bring about more questions than answers.
LED or incandescent bulbs? How important is color temperature? Do the fixtures match the style or aesthetic?
Luckily for Western New Yorkers, Shanor Electric Supplies has served as a guide for its commercial and residential customers for 65 years with the latest expertise in lighting trends.
Whether a contractor or do-it-yourselfer walks into one of the company’s two showrooms, Shanor’s team of specialists can help not only with choosing the correct supplies and equipment, but also with the design, installation and maintenance phases of any project.
“People take lighting for granted in most of their environments,” says Brian McCormick, operations manager at Shanor, “but it has one of the biggest effects on your mood, productivity, awareness and ability to do not only your job but have a healthy life. So whether it’s at your home or if it’s at your office, it’s all key, and that’s one of the things that we focus on is getting the right lighting in the right places.”
For those in the Northtowns, a new residential lighting showroom was completed at Shanor’s corporate headquarters at 1276 Military Road in Kenmore. The original showroom, located at 3605 N. Buffalo Road in Orchard Park, remains open for the Southtowns community.
In addition to the service and support, there are often month-long promotions with discounts on light fixtures and more.
“Some customers come in knowing exactly what they’re looking for, but there’s times they don’t,” McCormick says. “They’ve got the problem but not the solution, so our sales team uses their hundreds of years of knowledge and expertise to partner with them and build a solution.”
Shanor has had its hand in many local commercial projects such as the River Road Luxury Apartments in North Tonawanda, the Pierce Arrow Lofts on Elmwood Avenue and Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant in Blasdell, as well as various car dealership parking lots across the region.
Assessing a business’s electrical infrastructure and tailoring a solution allows them to save money by taking advantage of generous incentives to improve energy performance and reduce energy costs and consumption.
“We’re not just selling you on the energy,” McCormick says, “but we’re teaching you how to use it.”
Shanor is also responsive to contractors’ needs, offering on-site delivery either the same day or the next day for most products. A new mobile ordering system will be introduced this summer, while Shanor can direct ship to customers outside of Western New York as well.
“As a partner, we want to help them become more efficient,” says credit manager Nichole Gilmer, whose grandfather started the business in 1958. "Offering those services allows them to stay focused on their primary job, which is to install what they’re working on without having to leave the site.”
The benefits of energy savings extend to the home, too. Browse Shanor’s selection by category or by room to find the perfect chandelier, lamp, pendant or sconce – with matching hardware to complete the look.
For residential customers who don’t know where to start, Shanor’s staff offers full-service design help to learn how lighting can benefit any lifestyle.
"We accept everybody and can help steer them in the right direction,” Gilmer says. “A homeowner who goes to the big box store may have no idea where to start. They can go to the counter at Shanor, have that conversation and find exactly what they need to do their project.”