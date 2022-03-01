 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coconut macadamia haddock with lemony asparagus – a satisfying meatless meal
Coconut macadamia haddock with lemony asparagus – a satisfying meatless meal

Chef-Darian-x-Tops-coconut-macadamia-haddock-.jpg

This Chef Darian Bryan special is crispy, flaky and a family-friendly alternative to meat. 

 Photography / Alana Adetola Arts

Watch Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society cook up a vibrant, satisfying meatless dish. Prepared here with haddock, the recipe’s fresh flavors pair beautifully with a variety of fish. 

Coconut macadamia haddock filets

Serves 4

  • 1 cup roasted macadamia nuts, roughly chopped
  • 4 haddock fillets (about 6 oz. each), or any firm white fish like halibut, mahi-mahi or tilapia
  • 1 tbsp. coconut oil, melted
  • Sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper
  • Fresh cilantro, chopped for garnish, optional
Chef-Darian-x-Tops-coconut-macadamia-haddock-recipe.jpg

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450 F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper or silicone baking mat. 

Step 2

In a food processor, pulse the macadamia nuts to form small crumbs, being careful not to overprocess into nut butter. Spread the crumbs onto a plate. 

Step 3

Brush the cod fillets with melted coconut oil and press the top of each into the macadamia crumbs, using enough gentle pressure that the nuts adhere to the fillet.  

Step 4

Place the fillets on the sheet pan, nut side up. Spoon any leftover crumbs onto the top of the fish fillets and press again. Season with salt and pepper and bake for 7 to 9 minutes (depending on the thickness of the fish), or until the fish is white and flaky.

Turn the oven to broil and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes, or until the nuts have turned golden brown, being careful not to allow the nuts to burn. Garnish with cilantro. 

