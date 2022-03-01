Coconut macadamia haddock with lemony asparagus – a satisfying meatless meal

Step 3

Brush the cod fillets with melted coconut oil and press the top of each into the macadamia crumbs, using enough gentle pressure that the nuts adhere to the fillet.

Step 4

Place the fillets on the sheet pan, nut side up. Spoon any leftover crumbs onto the top of the fish fillets and press again. Season with salt and pepper and bake for 7 to 9 minutes (depending on the thickness of the fish), or until the fish is white and flaky.

Turn the oven to broil and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes, or until the nuts have turned golden brown, being careful not to allow the nuts to burn. Garnish with cilantro.

