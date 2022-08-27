Clinical trials usher brain cancer vaccine from theory to therapy

SurVaxM was first tested in a phase 1 clinical trial in 2012 to demonstrate that it’s safe for use in people. Based on the results of that study, the FDA approved a phase 2 clinical trial at five centers to evaluate whether the treatment worked. The results of the latest trial, reported at a meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2019, showed that patients lived longer when they got the vaccine combined with standard therapy compared to what is expected for patients who received standard therapy alone.