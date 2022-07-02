Clinical trials offer a helpful and hopeful path for cancer patients

A cancer diagnosis brings with it emotions that can range from confusion and fear to helplessness, sadness and even anger. Add the words “clinical trial” and cancer seems scarier, especially for those diagnosed with rare and aggressive tumors.

The treatments for various cancer types have improved in recent years, and cures are possible where there were none before. While not all drugs make it out of the clinical trial stage, all FDA-approved drugs were once a clinical trial.

This means that what are now common and effective drugs – such as immune therapies Opdivo and Keytruda-Yervoy, among others – were only available as part of a clinical trial not too long ago. And because of the sophisticated clinical trial systems in place, patients on trials receive more attention, better supportive care due to better communication and more people watching over them.

Clinical trials are used to create new and better ways to treat patients.

Here are the basics about clinical trials and why they’re important.

What is a clinical trial?

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Igor Puzanov, M.D., M.S.C.I., F.A.C.P., Judith and Sanford Lipsey Chair in Clinical Cancer Research, Senior Vice President, Clinical Investigation, Director, Center for Early Phase Clinical Trials Program and Chief of Melanoma Division at the Department of Medicine and his team help patients understand what clinical trials are and how they can benefit certain cancer patients.

First and foremost, a clinical trial can be anything from a new drug or device to a new medical procedure, all regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

“It can also be a combination of these, or a combination of a new drug with a standard treatment,” says Dr. Puzanov, who has been working with patients in clinical trials for the past 20 years.

It really depends on the patient and the type of cancer they are battling.

Who performs clinical trials, and where do the drugs and ideas come from?

Dr. Puzanov says it all starts with basic science discoveries of cancer strengths and weaknesses – most of them by an academic institution, National Cancer Institute or pharmaceutical company research. Once the target is identified, the long process of developing a drug can be started.

It may include a screening of thousands of compounds to block a particular target, optimization of a naturally occurring substance, and sophisticated chemistry work to make the compound easily absorbed. Then it’s on to toxicity studies in laboratory models.

Once the initial work is finished, which may last two to five years, the FDA will evaluate thousands of pages of these early results and, if satisfied, issue an Investigational New Drug label (IND). It is only then that clinical trials can start.

Dr. Puzanov says trials are done in four phases.

Phase I is a critical one, he says. It’s when the drug or drug combination is given to patients for the first time and doctors learn about optimal dosing, schedules and toxicities. They also hope to see the first glimpse of anti-tumor activity – sometimes with a breakthrough right off the bat.

“This was the case with the novel class of drugs used in melanoma, where I was fortunate to play a major role,” Dr. Puzanov says. “Usually between 30 to 60 patients participate in a typical Phase I trial, but there are exceptions. In a Phase I trial of Keytruda, over 500 patients were treated.”

Phase II trials involve larger (50-100) cohorts of patients with the same type of cancer. The decisions on which ones come from the Phase I trial results, as well as scientific investigations conducted to support these decisions. The phase includes refining the dosing, looking for objective tumor shrinkages and their durations, identifying the most promising tumor types, and then making decisions for Phase III trials.

It is not unusual that the FDA will grant accelerated drug approval after Phase II for a very effective, breakthrough drug.

“Phase III is the pivotal stage,” says Dr. Puzanov. “This is where we will prove the efficacy of the drug once and for all. Most of them are global endeavors, involving hundreds of patients.”

In Phase III, researchers are looking at overall patient survival, time to progression of tumor, responses and quality of life. If the new drug shows superiority to the old standard, it is typically approved by the FDA for all such patients. In addition, approvals follow worldwide in Europe, Japan and elsewhere.

Phase IV trials are post-marketing, real-life studies designed to gain more insights to the true efficacy and value of drugs in a broad range of patients.

Who is considered for a clinical trial?

Dr. Puzanov says it is a wide range of individuals, from someone who may be disease-free but has a high risk for cancer development in the future, patients made cancer-free from surgery who want to reduce their risk of recurrence, or individuals with a widespread metastatic cancer diagnosis.

“Every situation is different,” says Dr. Puzanov. “I think about each patient individually and always think about their whole treatment journey upfront. What if Plan A would not work? What will be our Plan B, C and D? During my training, I adopted an analogy with planning for a hunt or a battle. It is better to bring more weapons. The clinical trials are the additional weapons.”

Clinical trials are a way to increase a patient’s chances of a better outcome.

“Don’t be afraid,” Dr. Puzanov says. “We are all in it together, and our team will support you as well as your family throughout this process.”

Dr. Puzanov adds that a person should be in good physical condition when they start.

“At Roswell Park, we have clinical trials for patients who are just starting their journey, as well as for the ones on later lines of therapy,” he says. “The sooner they get to know about clinical trial options, the more choices they have now or later. I think about clinical trials this way: It’s better to do a trial early on, because you’ll always have the standard treatment in your back pocket if needed.”