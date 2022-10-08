Clinical trial quality matters more than quantity

When it comes to offering patients the option to participate in clinical trial research focused on advancing therapeutics to combat cancer, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is very selective: Researchers opt for quality over quantity.

To understand more about why that matters, Deputy Directory and The Katherine Anne Gioia Endowed Chair in Cancer Medicine Renier Brentjens, MD, PhD, explains in his own words why solid science and patient safety is always more important than a large catalog of ongoing trials.

Question: Why is offering good clinical trials more important than having the largest possible catalog of trials – and what makes a “good” clinical trial?

Answer: Our goal is to focus on creating a portfolio with the best trials we can provide our patients, discard trials we don’t have faith in, make our clinical research trial program leaner, and retain what we believe are only the best trials we can offer our patients. We look to focus on the trials that we believe, based on the biology of the disease and the literature, will have an impact and will ultimately be FDA approved.

Q: Why is it important to be able to present the option for patients to participate in carefully selected clinical trials?

A: The motivation for us as clinical investigators is to provide something to patients that could potentially make their lives better. We can enhance the likelihood of doing that by being selective in the types of clinical trials we employ here. We run all trials extremely carefully and hope that our patients will experience some benefit, even if it’s just a short-term contribution.

Sometimes a clinical trial offers patients who may not have any other options left one more option. Many want to fight the disease and do everything they can to make themselves better; clinical trials are one venue where people feel like they get another chance to fight. Some patients will say that even if it doesn’t work for them, the fact that they can contribute proactively gives them a sense of purpose to help the next generation; their kids or families may not have to suffer if that therapy ends up being further developed later on, and they can help make that happen.

Q: Are there specific areas of focus that you’re prioritizing or specializing in right now?

A: We have a phenomenal infrastructure to conduct cell therapy-based trials. There are several FDA approved products, but it’s a field that’s still in its infancy and we believe there is a high ceiling for improving these therapies. Another focus continues to be immune-based therapies that have shown some success in certain types of cancers, especially in solid tumor cancers where they are not currently FDA approved.

While we do open trials that were developed elsewhere, we are fortunate at Roswell to have a very active cohort of scientists who are trying to create new drugs and therapies. To that end, investigator-initiated trials happen a lot here. The scientists that created the drug or designed the chemotherapy regimen are right here to talk to, so we’re most excited about offering the therapies we’re intimately familiar with. Many of those also tend to have a higher degree of novelty to them. Big drug companies don’t chase new ideas, but we do.