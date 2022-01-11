Chicken power bowls with crispy chickpeas – a healthy, hearty meal

Step 2

Preheat oven to 350 F. Drain garbanzo beans then rinse and pat dry with a towel – the dryer the better! Pour onto a baking sheet then add extra virgin olive oil and cumin, tossing with your hands to coat.

Bake for 35-40 minutes, stirring halfway through, until caramel in color. Beans will continue crisping as they cool. Sprinkle with salt then set aside to cool completely.

Make ahead! Simply cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

Step 3

Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water 1-inch above the tops. Bring to a boil, place a lid on top, then remove pan from heat and let sit for 12 minutes.

Drain the eggs then plunge into ice water or run under cold water for a few minutes. Peel eggs when cool enough to handle then slice.

Make ahead! Peel the eggs and store in the refrigerator whole, and then slice before serving.

Step 4