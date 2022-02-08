Chicken fried steak fingers – a decadent, crispy snack

Step 2

In a separate bowl, prepare the dry batter by adding the flour, cornstarch and seasonings. Whisk to combine.

Add oil to a deep dutch oven or cast-iron skillet to the depth of at least 3 inches. Heat the oil to 350 F.

Step 3

While the oil heats, prep the steak. With tongs, remove a strip from the buttermilk mixture, using the edge of the bowl to wipe away excess liquid. Drop into the dry batter and cover well. Move each strip to a baking sheet fitted with a cooling rack. Repeat until all the steak strips have been coated.

Now repeat the whole process, again working with one strip at a time. Dip the steak into the buttermilk mixture until fully submerged. Remove excess liquid. Coat each piece in the dry batter and place it back onto the cooling rack.

This extra step is important to achieve the crispiest coating! It also locks the moisture into the steak.

Step 4