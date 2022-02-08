Chicken fried steak fingers – a decadent, crispy snack

This melt-in-your-mouth dish is a handheld version of a southern staple, whipped up by The Plating Society's Chef Darian Bryan. Watch how easy the recipe comes together, then try it at home!
Chicken fried steak fingers
Serves 6
For the marinade:
- 2 lbs. ribeye or skirt steak, cut into long 1/3-inch strips
- 4 cups buttermilk
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
- Neutral oil, for frying
For the batter:
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups cornstarch
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. dried basil
Step 1
In a large bowl, whisk together the buttermilk and marinade seasonings. Slice the steak into 1/3-inch strips. Using tongs, add them to the marinade, turning to fully coat each piece. Cover the bowl and set aside for 30 minutes. If you plan to marinate longer than 30 minutes, place the bowl in the fridge.
Step 2
In a separate bowl, prepare the dry batter by adding the flour, cornstarch and seasonings. Whisk to combine.
Add oil to a deep dutch oven or cast-iron skillet to the depth of at least 3 inches. Heat the oil to 350 F.
Step 3
While the oil heats, prep the steak. With tongs, remove a strip from the buttermilk mixture, using the edge of the bowl to wipe away excess liquid. Drop into the dry batter and cover well. Move each strip to a baking sheet fitted with a cooling rack. Repeat until all the steak strips have been coated.
Now repeat the whole process, again working with one strip at a time. Dip the steak into the buttermilk mixture until fully submerged. Remove excess liquid. Coat each piece in the dry batter and place it back onto the cooling rack.
This extra step is important to achieve the crispiest coating! It also locks the moisture into the steak.
Step 4
Now that all the steak has been dipped and coated twice, it’s time to fry it! But first, preheat your oven to 200 F and place a clean baking sheet fitted with a clean cooling rack inside. You’ll use it to keep the steak warm after it’s been fried.
Fry the steak in batches – about four or five pieces at a time – for 4-7 minutes, until the steak is cooked through. Once fully cooked and browned, carefully remove each piece from the oil and place it in the oven to stay warm. Do not cover it while it’s in the oven or the batter will become soggy.
Continue frying each batch, moving finished pieces to the warm oven, until all the steak is cooked and ready to serve.