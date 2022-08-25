Cap off summer with fresh seafood at 2 Forks Up

Summer is winding down here in Western New York, but 2 Forks Up won’t be cooling its offerings of the freshest seafood in Western New York.
“If you didn’t get a chance to come by this summer, come enjoy our fun and casual atmosphere of dining,” owner Al Green says. “For great value, we’re as close to a New England-style restaurant as you will find anywhere between here and the East Coast.”
In addition to its yearlong staples of Alaskan King Crab and more than a dozen surf ‘n’ turf options, soft shell lobster season will be plentiful well into the fall – offering up a sweeter-tasting treat that is always cooked fresh, never frozen.
“It’s when lobster comes in the warmer waters and shed their hard shells from the deep ocean,” Green says. “The extra water in their shells while they cook means the meat marinates better and is more tender. Versus hard shell lobster, these shells are also more breakable by hand.”
Scallops have also become an in-demand option at 2 Forks Up. Green says he only brings in U-10 scallops, a completely dry scallop that maintains its entire form and size while cooking.
“It’s just the best scallop there is,” Green says. “Nice and big. We’ve added it to several dishes that people are really enjoying.”
Scallop Provencal is a newer but already top-selling menu item. It’s sautéed with shallots, garlic and parsley, finished in a special white wine sauce and served with broccoli rice.
Scallops have also been added to the seafood scampi – along with lobster and shrimp – which is seared in a popular scampi sauce and tossed with linguine.
Inspired from a recent trip to Maine, Green also recently cooked up a scallop skewer with a mango-based dipping sauce.
The fresh raw oysters, raw or steamed clams, a fish fry that is available every day – not just on Fridays like other local restaurants – and the famous lobster roll served with warm butter (or light mayo, upon request) are other delicious options.
“You’re never going to get filler here,” Green says of the lobster roll. “You can taste the difference.”
Enjoy whichever meal you so choose on the patio, which will remain open – weather permitting – as the days start getting cooler.
“Summer’s been cranking here,” Green says. “We’ve had multiple sellout days in a row, and people are visiting from as far as Rochester and Pennsylvania. I can walk through the restaurant every day and talk with someone who’s from out of town. Western New York is really taking hold of the fresh seafood we bring in.”
2 Forks Up is open five days a week: Tuesday-Thursday from 4-9:30 p.m. (last reservation at 8 p.m.); Friday from noon-10 p.m. (last reservation at 8:30 p.m.); and Saturday from 4-10 p.m. (last reservation at 8:30 p.m.).
Taste and sound
Live music is coming to 2 Forks Up for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Stove Pipes will set up in the restaurant from noon-4 p.m. – accompanied by a special lunch menu with beer and wine tastings – for a fun afternoon before the evening’s dinner service gets underway.
If all goes well, Green says he’ll bring new bands to the restaurant once a month for a more casual weekend setting.
The Stove Pipes is a folk/Americana trio based out of California, with a couple band members originally from various parts of the Northeast. They’ll be in the Buffalo area Sept. 16-25 and are scheduled to play at the Borderland Festival in East Aurora Sept. 17.
On the horizon
Be on the lookout for a new fall drinks menu. The cooler weather means more whiskeys, bourbons and other brown drinks. “And, of course, go Bills!” Green says.