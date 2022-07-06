Buying local dairy supports farmers making farm-to-table possible

Katie Carpenter grew up in Wyoming County, where she jokes there’s more cows than people.
But it wasn’t until she started studying animal science and agriculture in college that she discovered her love of dairy farming. When she graduated and married the son of a dairy farmer, it all came together.
“I did not grow up on a dairy farm,” Carpenter says, “so in college I got exposed to what was happening in my own backyard all along.”
While at SUNY Morrisville and Cornell University, she also realized there was a notable disconnect with consumers about the farm-to-table nature of the industry.
In New York, where dairy is the largest single sector of its agricultural industry, 98% of milk products come from local farmers. There are about 3,400 dairy farms statewide that produce dairy products that often go from farm to table in less than 48 hours.
“As a consumer myself, I thought about how disconnected I was,” Carpenter says. “People think food comes from the grocery store but don’t understand the dedication and hard work put in first by farmers. I became interested in the dairy industry and got involved because there’s not just milk, there's cheese, ice cream, baby formula and so many more things people don’t connect dairy to.”
Now operating All Bright Farms in Attica with her husband, Josh, as well as The Vintage Cow Farmers Market with co-owner Dana Chamberlain, Carpenter is out to spread awareness. She’s also a board member for Milk for Health on the Niagara Frontier, a dairy promotion organization that supports Western New York dairy farmers and educates the public about the goodness of milk.
“It’s important to be able to just share our story and let people know their products are coming from farmers who are knowledgeable and passionate about producing safe, high-quality, nutritious food for consumers," Carpenter says.
National Ice Cream Month is July and National Ice Cream Day July 17, which is as good a time as any to support local farmers.
Carpenter and Chamberlain opened their combined market, greenhouse and ice cream stand in May 2018 with a mission to collaborate with farmers and artisans in the community.
“We’re in a very rural area. For the most part people are generally aware of who farmers are and what farmers do, but there’s still a disconnect,” Carpenter says. “Five years into the market, there is a broader awareness about local agriculture and people are connecting with what’s grown here in the region.”
Since opening, the custard ice cream has come from Pittsford Farms Dairy, a creamery outside of Rochester that bottles its own milk and crafts its own ice cream using old fashioned house recipes.
That jumpstarted the co-owners' goal of making their own ice cream, which they’ve started to do using the Pittsford ice cream as a base.
Sizes range from calf (kid) to heifer, cow and bull (large), and homemade mixes such as Moo Tracks and Jersey Cow Milkyway Sundae help introduce dairy terminology to customers.
“Everybody that comes here knows we have Jersey cows now,” Carpenter says. “It’s educational and it gets that conversation started. The goal next year is to make all of our own ice cream and eventually use milk from our own cows.”
With other local products such as maple, honey, coffee, cow milk soaps, goat milk soaps/lotions and meat, Carpenter and Chamberlain hope to keep the shop-local, support-local conversation going.
“I think as someone who didn’t grow up on a farm,” Carpenter says, “it’s important to show my passion and excitement with others and share how much agriculture contributes to the local economy.”