Building for the long haul starts with values

That really serves a higher initiative, which is focusing on that double and triple bottom line, and then ensuring that our organizations are promoting that so we find the best talent, and also have partnerships with the customers in the communities that we serve. If we do that and we create that mindset, there’s really not much that our community couldn’t overcome.

Downing: This is a very interesting point about the importance of social impact, because I never attached that with loyalty. It’s always been part of our corporate culture to give back and be involved. But it made me just think about all the community things we do where the employees are involved and engaged with it. I never really thought about it in this way, but people want to be some part of something bigger.

We had a lot of participants in the 11 Day Power Play and we’ve been a big supporter from day one. That’s a program that didn’t even exist just a few years ago, and look at how the community and individual companies have rallied around it. Things like that are inspiring and exciting, and people love to participate.

Gavigan: Some of the things that we’ve talked about, like trust, consistent messaging and community, these are really more related to values.