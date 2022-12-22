Buffalo’s tech jobs are real – and growing fast

Tyler Hill thought he knew Buffalo. He grew up in Pennsylvania and used to travel to the area annually for hockey tournaments.
So when Hill and his girlfriend graduated from Texas A&M in 2020 and she was accepted into a local PhD program, Hill didn’t want to oversell their next destination.
“I didn’t really have a nice impression of Buffalo,” Hill says. “I was just like, ‘Buffalo is kind of just a bigger Scranton. I want you to temper expectations.’”
But when they arrived in June 2020 to look at apartments, Hill’s girlfriend quickly told him, “I don’t know what you’re talking about, there are really cool things to do here.”
“And that was at the start of the pandemic,” Hill says. “It was a way more beautiful city than I remembered.”
Two and a half years later, they consider themselves Buffalonians and envision the city as a place they could raise a family.
A decade ago, that change of heart may not have happened. But now boosted by a burgeoning tech and startup scene with some of the best opportunities in the country – combined with world-class food and architecture, a low cost of living and, yes, even the Buffalo Bills – people and businesses are raising their hands to relocate to Buffalo.
“This isn’t the same Buffalo many people remember,” says Jenna Kavanaugh, chief operating officer of Invest Buffalo Niagara – an economic development organization that attracts new employers and supports business attraction, expansion and entrepreneurship – and its Be in Buffalo program – the region's talent attraction organization. “All of this success is the key to a sustainable future. We need people to know there are hundreds of career opportunities for them right here.”
It certainly has changed Hill’s, as he has hit his professional stride as a business systems analyst at ACV Auctions, compiling reports to help drive operational decision making for a company that’s known as Buffalo’s first “unicorn.”
Just a few years after winning 43North’s 2015 competition, ACV is valued at over $1 billion, employs more than 1,000 people and had a successful IPO on the NASDAQ in 2021.
“The business community here accepted me and gave me an opportunity right away," Hill says. “I feel like I came in at a time similar to the Bills in the fact that it feels like I’m joining the bandwagon. The tech industry exploded in 2015-16, and I’m reaping a lot of the rewards of that hard work.”
So is Maura Devlin, vice president of marketing strategy and public relations at 43North, an accelerator that has hosted an annual startup competition since 2014, investing $5 million per year to attract and retain high-growth companies in Buffalo.
A Buffalo native, Devlin moved back five years ago after living in Chicago for eight years. She admittedly didn’t have a true grasp of what was happening at 43North as Buffalo was establishing itself as a tech hub. But now that she’s inside and sees how continued success would impact the region, she’s fully committed because she sees the potential.
“Personally, part of the reason I moved back here is I had a little bit of FOMO,” Devlin says. “There’s a role for everyone to play if we continue to work together toward one common goal. That’s why we’re seeing explosive growth.”
The number of companies started or launched in Buffalo has increased every year since 2014, Devlin says. In addition to homegrown companies such as ACV Auctions, other non-43North startups such as Odoo and Jerry have moved some of their operations to Buffalo because they see it as a viable place to grow their businesses – tapping into talent both locally and nationwide.
“Those tangible examples of growth are all signs that what’s happening here is real,” Devlin says. “In the early days it was a hard sell. Now we have time and success under our belt. There’s credibility and so much potential here for the future.”