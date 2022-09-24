Buffalo community rappels for a cause at Over the Edge

Two well-known nonprofits in the Buffalo community are teaming up for the second year in a row with a goal of raising $200,000 to support health equity for mothers and children in Erie County.
John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital and United Way of Buffalo & Erie County have about 70 rappellers for the Over the Edge event as of mid-September, each of them raising a minimum of $2,000. The event, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 1 at One M&T Plaza in Buffalo, is being sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets and Geico. Each organization involved has a number of staff members rappelling, including United Way’s CEO, Michael Weiner.
“We not only want to do something unique, we want to do something for a cause,” says Weiner, who has already raised $4,100 as of mid-September and intends on fundraising more.
Being 20 stories up made him a little anxious, but not having a fear of heights helped him conquer this experience.
“I got the feeling of being up high without being fearful,” he says.
This international fundraiser allows these two nonprofits to find a unique way to come together and raise money for the community. With about 70 rappellers participating and two going at a time, the event should last around six to seven hours.
“Going Over the Edge is not in our comfort zone, but sometimes it takes getting out of our comfort zones to help make necessary changes for our maternity patients. Our goal is to provide the best maternity care and be respectful and listen to our patients' needs. The Maternity Dream Team has come together to go Over the Edge to raise money to provide opportunities to enhance maternity services,” members of the Maternity Dream Team, who also care for patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital, say collectively.
United Way approached OCH for the event due to the alignment in their values and missions.
“We’re aligned but we’re not competing with each other,” says Jennifer Owen, Director of Marketing & Communications for United Way.
The organizations have their own staff rappelling and raising money to benefit their own clientele, the mothers and children of the Buffalo community. Leaders from nonprofits funded by United Way will also be participating in the event.
“When United Way succeeds, a lot of nonprofits succeed because the funds that we raise are what we use to invest in their programming,” Owen said.
With a total of approximately $36,000 raised as of mid-September, the two organizations are working on fundraising while also making the buildup to the event a fun experience for all participants involved.
Anyone interested in participating in the event – whether it be as a rappeller, donor or volunteer – can sign up at give.overtheedge.events/otebuffalo2022.