Buffalo community rappels for a cause at Over the Edge

“Going Over the Edge is not in our comfort zone, but sometimes it takes getting out of our comfort zones to help make necessary changes for our maternity patients. Our goal is to provide the best maternity care and be respectful and listen to our patients' needs. The Maternity Dream Team has come together to go Over the Edge to raise money to provide opportunities to enhance maternity services,” members of the Maternity Dream Team, who also care for patients at Oishei Children’s Hospital, say collectively.