Buffalo-area school reaps the rewards of embracing youth fitness

Physical education teacher Jason Bernardone used to walk into Grover L. Priess Primary School in Eden and supplement his lessons with an old radio that never seemed to play the intended station.
A decade later, there’s so many amenities in the gym that it’s sometimes hard to believe.
A smartboard and sound system pump up the decibel and excitement levels. A rock climbing wall and cargo net suspended from the ceiling have kids aspiring to reach higher. A redesigned floor sporting various colors, shapes, letters and numbers hides fundamental learning subjects in plain sight.
"The kids all leave this building knowing how important wellness is,” Bernardone says. “What has increased the most in the last 10 years is they’re able to enhance their knowledge at such a young age because the foundation is set.”
It’s all because of the school’s commitment to the Fitness for Kids Challenge through the Independent Health Foundation, which was founded 30 years ago to enhance the health and wellness of Western New Yorkers. The Fitness for Kids Challenge is one of several programs that support everything from youth soccer to free wellness screenings.
"Everything is so aligned to our philosophy,” school principal Loran Carter says. “We are really into not just physical fitness and health, but social and emotional as well. This building in particular will do anything it takes to make something better for kids."
Fitness for Kids Challenge is a year-round program that focuses on teaching students in grades K-5 healthy lifestyle habits through the 95210+YOU goals of:
- 9 hours of sleep a night
- 5 or more servings of fruits and vegetables
- 2 hours or less on the computer, video games, TV
- 1 hour or more of exercise
- 0 sugary drinks like sports drinks and soda pop
- You – Be your best you
There are currently 44 schools, 575 classrooms and more than 10,000 students registered for the program, but Grover L. Priess Primary School has consistently been among the top performers. This year there are more than 350 Eden students from 16 K-2 classrooms – a 99% participation rate.
Bernardone and phys ed colleague Amie Francisco design lessons around a different healthy habit each month. Their enthusiasm is passed on to the students, who uniquely have 25 minutes of gym class each day.
They also teach the importance of goal setting, resiliency, kindness, self-reflection and relationship building – all while using activity logs, newsletters and emails to track progress.
"We understand the extra workload that this program can be,” says Kelsey Garvelli, the program’s coordinator for the Independent Health Foundation, “but then you have teachers like Jason and Amie who are willing to put in the work."
Because of its buy-in, the school has been rewarded with thousands of dollars in grants and prizes to update its phys ed offerings, one of which was unveiled in early November.
Through a one-time grant with playground company Kaboom, the school converted an empty classroom into an indoor jungle gym and slide with portable trampolines, stationary bikes, an arcade basketball machine and more.
Carter believes in the correlation between physical activity and cognitive learning, and it’s why her school will continue to invest in the Fitness for Kids Challenge.
"We know this program impacts everything we do,” Carter says. “If kids are healthy, happy and having fun, they're learning well beyond this. Even our most resistant learners can't wait to be here. If all of a sudden we build the adrenaline because they’re here, it will carry over into the classroom.”