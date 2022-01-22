Bucking the trends with a customer-first focus

While Reali predicts that there’s going to be fewer service companies — “It’s just getting more difficult to recruit and hire people for the service business,” he says — Orville’s runs its own service, delivery and installation departments, a rarity in today’s market.

Most companies outsource those operations, but Reali says customers benefit from a staff that’s employed and trained in-house.

“We home grow them and bring them up through the ranks,” Reali says, “and it’s worked out quite well for us.”

Having a qualified sales force to provide expertise on location is also very important. Salespeople have an in-depth knowledge of the product lines and can speak to customers with authority.

“We do extensive training with our salespeople,” says Reali, “It’s innovative in this day and age, because you don’t get that anywhere else anymore.”

Buying in bulk

Orville’s massive 115,000-square-foot warehouse in Lancaster stores more than 25,000 major appliances, and the company is currently looking for more property because it buys in such large quantities.