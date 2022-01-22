Bucking the trends with a customer-first focus

Not only is Orville’s Home Appliances fending off retail trends that have led to the demise of many of its competitors, but the locally owned and operated company is also expanding in the age of online-only retail and all-powerful big box store dominance.
Whether it’s offering the lowest prices around, or providing unmatched expertise and customer service, the appliance dealer attributes its success to staying true to its roots: putting customers first.
“I’ve overseen a pretty spectacular rise in business in the last 20 years,” says company president Mickey Reali, who joined Orville’s as a sales manager in 1989 and has worked in the appliance business for 50 years.
Staying true to its core philosophies has allowed Orville’s to steadily grow from a single neighborhood store on West Ferry Street in 1965 to the area’s premier appliance retailer, with eight locations across Buffalo and Rochester — and plans for even more expansion in the future.
“No matter where you go in Buffalo or Western New York and somebody asks what you do for a living and you say, ‘I worked at Orville’s,’ everybody’s bought something from Orville’s,” Reali says.
Top-of-the-line service
While Reali predicts that there’s going to be fewer service companies — “It’s just getting more difficult to recruit and hire people for the service business,” he says — Orville’s runs its own service, delivery and installation departments, a rarity in today’s market.
Most companies outsource those operations, but Reali says customers benefit from a staff that’s employed and trained in-house.
“We home grow them and bring them up through the ranks,” Reali says, “and it’s worked out quite well for us.”
Having a qualified sales force to provide expertise on location is also very important. Salespeople have an in-depth knowledge of the product lines and can speak to customers with authority.
“We do extensive training with our salespeople,” says Reali, “It’s innovative in this day and age, because you don’t get that anywhere else anymore.”
Buying in bulk
Orville’s massive 115,000-square-foot warehouse in Lancaster stores more than 25,000 major appliances, and the company is currently looking for more property because it buys in such large quantities.
“In other words, when everybody else buys 10 or 50 or 100, we buy thousands,” Reali says. “And that allows us to get deep discounts from the manufacturers, which we pass on to our customers.”
Reali has spearheaded that approach for the past 15 years, and it has since become a principal part of business.
Orville’s also buys a lot of closed-out stock.
When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, Orville’s bought a sizable amount of merchandise from manufacturers and distributors when other dealers thought there would be little demand. It helped relieve supply chain, warehousing and distribution congestion.
And although buying in person is still preferred by many customers who like to test doors and knobs and look at finishes first-hand, online business has remained big for Orville’s throughout the pandemic. The company is currently working to upgrade its online capabilities with 360-degree views and video.
In-store innovation
Another way Orville’s is responding to customer needs is by offering four-piece appliance packages with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave at special package prices.
All eight stores were reconfigured to display more than a dozen packages, which allows customers to better envision their options and see how they all work together as a set.
It’s also led to increased sales for the retailer.
“Instead of buying one or two pieces, the customers began buying four pieces,” Reali says.
Each product on the floor now has an electronic price tag — an LCD screen as opposed to paper or plastic — that is connected to a main computer system. Prices, product features and availability can be updated in real time.
Another real-time innovation that Shawn Buffum, general manager of Orville’s, highlights is its new delivery system. Implemented five years ago and recently upgraded further, it not only allows for real-time online tracking and narrows the expected delivery window, but also creates a more streamlined, efficient process for Orville’s and its delivery drivers.
It’s just another way Orville’s keeps itself ahead of other appliance dealers.
“We don’t really concentrate on our competition,” Reali says. “If you concentrate on your competition, you’re not concentrating on yourself. So that’s our philosophy: We kind of do our own thing.
Orville’s tracking system is one of a kind
Orville’s has all the technology, buying power and access to inventory of a large company, general manager Shawn Buffum says, yet it still operates like a family-owned business by putting customers first.
A piece of technology the company heavily invested in about five years ago was delivery tracking, which was further upgraded within the last couple months.
Customers can visit an online portal on Orvilles.com, input their phone number or invoice, and track their delivery on a map in real time. A purple steering wheel shows the location of the truck, and a checkered flag indicates the final destination.
So instead of sitting home and waiting during a six-hour window, for instance, customers know that the delivery is two stops and 33 minutes away — and can plan accordingly.
“We can tell you within a two-hour window, typically, and then down to literally the minute once they get close,” Buffum says.
Buffum adds that the new delivery system has also made Orville’s more efficient.
It optimizes the ideal delivery schedule, with an average of 200 total deliveries per day by 20 trucks. Supervisors are able to follow each route on a comprehensive map with pins all over Buffalo and Rochester.
On the trucks, drivers no longer have to call customers to make sure they’ll be home. They can now interact through texting or can send an automated voicemail, and it’s easier for Orville’s to change the deliveries if issues arise.