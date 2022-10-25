Blueberry bourbon BBQ ribs – Chef Darian’s twist on a tailgating classic

Looking to add a little something extra to your gameday feast? Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society has you covered with this this flavor-packed BBQ baby back rib recipe.

Blueberry bourbon BBQ baby back ribs

2 racks baby back pork ribs

1 cup Cajun seasoning

1 large onion , chopped

, chopped 4 garlic clove s, smashed

s, smashed 1 tbsp. TOPS Worcestershire sauce

2 cups TOPS apple cider vinegar

2 cups water

1 cup bourbon

Two 13 oz. jars blueberry preserves

2 bottles TOPS BBQ sauce

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°.

Place ribs in a large baking dish or roasting pan and season both sides with Cajun seasoning. Add water, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic and onions. Gently swirl pan to mix together.

Cover with plastic wrap, then aluminum foil. Braise in the oven for 2 hours, or more as needed depending on size of ribs.

Step 2

When the ribs are done, carefully remove aluminum foil and check for tenderness—it should be falling off the bone.

Place ribs on a sheet pan and allow to cool, then put in the fridge to harden back up before grilling. If you try to grill right away, the meat will fall apart.

Step 3

To medium pot over medium heat, carefully add bourbon and allow the alcohol to burn off. Add blueberry preserves and BBQ sauce, stirring to combine. Set aside.

Step 4

Brush ribs with the sauce and place meat-side down on a hot grill or grill pan. Be sure to get a nice char before flipping it. Continue until it’s charred to your liking.

Enjoy, my friends!