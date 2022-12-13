Bang bang shrimp, a crunchy app with a sweet-and-spicy kick

Crunchy fried breading and a sweet-yet-spicy sauce will make this bang bang shrimp appetizer the star of the your holiday get-together.

This is Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society’s take on the classic recipe, but he recommends adding more chili sauce to amp up the heat to your liking.

Bang bang shrimp

1 lb. medium shrimp , peeled and deveined

, peeled and deveined ½ cup mayonnaise , cold

, cold ¼ cup Thai sweet chili sauce

1 tbsp. chili garlic sauce

1 egg, beaten

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

½ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. paprika

Vegetable oil

Step 1

In a small mixing bowl, combine mayonnaise, Thai sweet chili sauce, and chili garlic sauce. Set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk egg and buttermilk together to combine.

In another mixing bowl, combine flour, panko bread crumbs, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and paprika.

Step 4

Dip each shrimp in the flour mixture, then in the egg mixture, then back in the flour mixture. Repeat until all the shrimp has been breaded.

Step 5

Refrigerate the breaded shrimp for 20-30 minutes. This will help the breading stick as the shrimp fries.

Step 6

Heat 2 inches of vegetable oil in a deep-sided skillet over medium heat. When the oil is 350°, carefully add the shrimp in a single layer and fry for about 3 minutes total, turning halfway, until golden brown. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

Step 8

In a large mixing bowl, add shrimp and ¼ cup of the sauce, tossing to coat. Serve with the remaining sauce on the side for dipping!