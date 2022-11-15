Bacon bourbon sweet potato casserole – a smoky twist on a Thanksgiving classic

Looking for a way to wow your family and friends this holiday season? Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society has just thing: this sweet-and-savory riff on a traditional sweet potato casserole.

Packed with flavor, this recipe combines brown sugar, fried bacon and pecans for a gloriously crunchy topping to everyone's favorite Thanksgiving side.

Bacon bourbon sweet potato casserole

4 medium sweet potatoes

3/4 cup TOPS brown sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 cup TOPS whole milk

4 tbsp. salted butter , melted

, melted 2 large eggs , beaten

, beaten 2 tbsp. bourbon (optional)

(optional) Kosher salt



Sweet & savory bacon pecans

4 slices thick-cut Smithfield bacon , chopped

, chopped 3/4 cup TOPS brown sugar

1/3 cup TOPS all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups raw pecans , roughly chopped

, roughly chopped 6 tbsp. salted butter , melted

, melted 1/2-1 tsp. cayenne pepper , to taste

, to taste 2 tbsp. fresh sage , chopped

, chopped 1-2 tsp. fresh rosemary, chopped (optional)

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400°. With a fork, poke a few holes in the sweet potatoes. Place on baking sheet and roast for 1 hour or until soft and tender. Slice them in half and allow to cool.

Step 2

Meanwhile, make the bacon pecans. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan and drain onto a paper towel.

In a medium bowl, combine the brown sugar, flour, pecans, butter, cayenne, sage, and rosemary (if using). Stir in the bacon.

Go gluten-free! Sub in an equal amount of your favorite gluten-free flour blend.

Step 3

Reduce the oven to 350°. Peel the skins away from the sweet potatoes and discard. Add the potatoes to a mixing bowl and mash well. Mix in the brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, milk, butter, eggs, and bourbon until combined. Season with salt.

Step 4

Spoon the sweet potato mixture into a 9x13 baking dish, then sprinkle the bacon-pecan mix evenly over top. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until the pecans are golden.

Serve warm topped with flaky sea salt.

Make ahead! Prepare the casserole then cover and store in the fridge for up to 2 days. To bake, remove the casserole from the fridge while the oven preheats, then bake as directed.