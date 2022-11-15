Bacon bourbon sweet potato casserole – a smoky twist on a Thanksgiving classic

Looking for a way to wow your family and friends this holiday season? Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society has just thing: this sweet-and-savory riff on a traditional sweet potato casserole.
Packed with flavor, this recipe combines brown sugar, fried bacon and pecans for a gloriously crunchy topping to everyone's favorite Thanksgiving side.
Bacon bourbon sweet potato casserole
- 4 medium sweet potatoes
- 3/4 cup TOPS brown sugar
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 cup TOPS whole milk
- 4 tbsp. salted butter, melted
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 2 tbsp. bourbon (optional)
- Kosher salt
Sweet & savory bacon pecans
- 4 slices thick-cut Smithfield bacon, chopped
- 3/4 cup TOPS brown sugar
- 1/3 cup TOPS all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups raw pecans, roughly chopped
- 6 tbsp. salted butter, melted
- 1/2-1 tsp. cayenne pepper, to taste
- 2 tbsp. fresh sage, chopped
- 1-2 tsp. fresh rosemary, chopped (optional)
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400°. With a fork, poke a few holes in the sweet potatoes. Place on baking sheet and roast for 1 hour or until soft and tender. Slice them in half and allow to cool.
Step 2
Meanwhile, make the bacon pecans. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon until crisp. Remove the bacon from the pan and drain onto a paper towel.
In a medium bowl, combine the brown sugar, flour, pecans, butter, cayenne, sage, and rosemary (if using). Stir in the bacon.
Go gluten-free! Sub in an equal amount of your favorite gluten-free flour blend.
Step 3
Reduce the oven to 350°. Peel the skins away from the sweet potatoes and discard. Add the potatoes to a mixing bowl and mash well. Mix in the brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, milk, butter, eggs, and bourbon until combined. Season with salt.
Step 4
Spoon the sweet potato mixture into a 9x13 baking dish, then sprinkle the bacon-pecan mix evenly over top. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until the pecans are golden.
Serve warm topped with flaky sea salt.
Make ahead! Prepare the casserole then cover and store in the fridge for up to 2 days. To bake, remove the casserole from the fridge while the oven preheats, then bake as directed.