Bacon bourbon meatballs – a flavor-packed favorite for sharing

This savory, flavorful app meant for sharing is the latest recipe Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society is sharing with us. See how he whips it together, then try it yourself!
Bacon bourbon meatballs
Makes 24 meatballs
- 6 slices bacon
- 1/2 yellow onion, chopped
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 2 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 large egg
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
- 3 tbsp. bourbon
- 1/2 cup beef broth
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
Step 1
Place the uncooked bacon into a food processor and mix until bacon is finely ground up, about 1 minute. Add the onion and process until onion is finely chopped and mixed in.
Step 2
Transfer the bacon and onion mixture into a large bowl. Add ground beef, breadcrumbs, parsley, egg, chili powder and salt. Stir to combine. Scoop out the meatball mixture and roll into balls using your palms – it should make about 24 1-inch meatballs.
Step 3
Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat. Add the meatballs and cook until browned, turning every couple of minutes to ensure all sides cook evenly, about 8-10 minutes.
Remove meatballs and set aside. Remove the pan from the heat and pour out the excess grease.
Step 4
Return the pan to medium heat and add the bourbon carefully. Once the alcohol has burned off, add the beef broth and barbecue sauce. Stir the sauce together. Add the meatballs and simmer in the sauce for at least 10 minutes.