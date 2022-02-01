Bacon bourbon meatballs – a flavor-packed favorite for sharing

This savory, flavorful app meant for sharing is the latest recipe Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society is sharing with us. See how he whips it together, then try it yourself!

Bacon bourbon meatballs

Makes 24 meatballs

6 slices bacon

1/2 yellow onion , chopped

, chopped 1 lb. ground beef

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

2 tbsp. fresh parsley , chopped

, chopped 1 large egg

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

3 tbsp. bourbon

1/2 cup beef broth

1 cup barbecue sauce

Step 1

Place the uncooked bacon into a food processor and mix until bacon is finely ground up, about 1 minute. Add the onion and process until onion is finely chopped and mixed in.

Step 2