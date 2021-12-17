Back to the office? How a Buffalo workspace united and inspired my team

As part of the larger HANSA coworking space, we also had access to a ton of cool amenities the whole building enjoys, from a meditation room to a podcast studio.

One feature, the café and kitchen, functions as the building’s town center – a place to network organically and meet the neighbors. On my first day while grabbing a free coffee, I met a graphic designer, a cannabis entrepreneur who had just moved to Buffalo, and ran into an old friend who’d established roots there as part of a startup. Another HANSA member (who happened to be a prominent community leader) very kindly showed me how to operate the dishwasher.

As for our team, we bonded and we produced, away from the hustle and bustle of our main office. We used breakout meeting rooms with whiteboard walls to brainstorm; and we ducked into phone booths to make calls that required focus and heavy notetaking. We hosted meetings with clients and vendors in the big conference room, and we met and networked with many of our fellow members. We even painted pumpkins during a lighthearted lunchtime event with our fellow members. The programs and networking not only provided a nice break, they also helped keep us energized.