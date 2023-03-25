Social media and farming probably don’t seem like they have much in common. But for Heather Woodis, co-owner of Country Ayre Farms, LLC in Dewittville, about an hour south of Buffalo, the two go hand in hand.

Woodis runs Country Ayre's Facebook page and shares the highs and occasional lows of farm life. She writes about the beauty to be found in early-morning chores and the long, exhausting days during harvest time, of the peace found in the calm eyes of a calf being nursed back to health and the pride she feels looking at her four daughters growing up on the farm, just as she did.

The page boasts more than 5,000 followers and has seen at least one post go viral, garnering 21,000 likes and 36,000 shares. Woodis says telling their story comes naturally to her.

“I’m our farm’s biggest cheerleader, which I think a lot of women in farming can relate to,” she says. “It’s a role I embrace easily, for the industry as a whole, too – I love it. I believe in what we do, and I believe in the future of it.”

Unofficial social media strategist is just one role Woodis holds at Country Ayre, which milks 750 cows. She attended Cornell University and graduated with a degree in animal science, working a few years away from the family farm before returning to manage its finances, and, once her children started getting older, the young calves (all 200-250 of them). She runs Country Ayre with her parents, husband and brother.

Woodis also advocates for the agriculture industry as a member of several boards, including acting as treasurer for Milk for Health, one of the oldest dairy promotion organizations in the United States. She values the visibility these organizations and industry-related social media accounts give not only dairy farming in general, but also the women who hold active, hands-on roles in their farms.

“I'm excited for the younger generation, that they have so many role models who are shining and willing to be vocal and supportive,” she says. “I think that’s changing, because my mom’s generation didn’t really talk about their role or just did it quietly. My generation talks about it a little bit more, and our daughters are bold and confident and ready to step into those roles, in whatever aspect of agriculture they're interested in.”

Woodis’ daughters have chosen unique paths, but they all include the ag industry in some way.

The oldest, Madison, is employed at Country Ayre as assistant herdsman, caring for and managing the milking herd, and has goals to open a creamery. Next-oldest Sophie is studying environmental sustainability at college with an eye toward applying it to farming, while Lily is studying early child education – but can’t wait until her own kids can show cows in 4-H. Evie, at 13, is still happily immersed in the daily life of the farm, and Woodis hopes it sticks.

“Our family knows there are highs and lows to being in agriculture, especially in dairy, but I've always wanted our girls to see the positive side. Any family-owned business is going to have struggles, but this business has been great for our family,” she says. “It's a good life and we believe in it, so having them stay in the agricultural field in any capacity is great.”

And for anyone who scoffs at the idea of a woman farmer, current or up-and-coming?

“I was a farm kid myself, and I like to say I’ll put my daughters up against any farm boy out there,” Woodis laughs. “It’s fun to sometimes watch people underestimate my girls, and then see them step up every time.”