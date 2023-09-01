Nearly 80,000 people call the Erie County Crisis Services 24-hour hotline each year for mental health support. Many who call are in immediate crisis or seeking help for a loved one. While the majority of callers can be supported, helped and de-escalated, responding to a crisis represents only one piece of suicide prevention.

As September marks Suicide Prevention Month, Crisis Services is enhancing Western New York’s strong community approach to prevention. Since 2019, the region has seen a 13% decrease in suicide deaths, while the rate rose nationally.

“Just as with first aid and CPR, people can be trained to recognize risk factors of suicide,” says Olivia Retallack, director of community relations at Crisis Services. “One of the reasons our county has seen a dip in statistics around suicide is our community approach to prevention. This month, we encourage everyone to learn how they can recognize an immediate or potential mental health crisis and how to respond to crisis or take action to prevent a crisis.”

While Crisis Services – the only 24-hour crisis response and mental support resource in Erie County – relies on its trained and passionate mental health providers to assist during suicidal crises, it can also provide support further upstream to help people avoid a crisis.

Resources for community gatekeepers – a reference to anyone who can help open the gate to healing for any individual – include free, one-hour trainings on CrisisServices.org. The sessions teach individuals how to ask about suicide, how to recognize those risk factors and warning signs and, most importantly, how to open the door for communication and how to refer a loved one over to Crisis Services prior to a major crisis.

“We’re working hard to demystify the stigma around mental health and helping people understand they are not alone,” says Retallack. “Community members, particularly those trained in crisis response and prevention, can help us spread this message.”

Those in crisis, or those looking for support, can call Crisis Services’ hotline at 716-834-3131 or the easy-to-remember national 998 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Crisis Services is the regional network provider for 988. A chat feature is also available at CrisisServices.org during weekday evenings until 11 p.m.

When people call Crisis Services, 80% of the calls stay with its trained mental health providers. Just as with physical health, providers seek to prevent hospital visits for mental health. Retallack says very few individuals who call Crisis Services end up having to go to the hospital during a suicide crisis; instead, they’re connected with resources like outpatient care, which shows the most long-term success.

“We’re trained in prevention. We’re trained in mental health crisis,” she says. “That’s what we do – and we can get you through this.”