At 2 Forks Up, seafood she'll love for Mother's Day

Look no further than 2 Forks Up as the place to be this Mother’s Day for seafood that is sourced unlike any other restaurant in the area.

Now a year settled into its new location on Campbell Boulevard in Amherst, owner Al Green has big plans with some special additions to celebrate a special occasion.

With the popularity of Mother’s Day, Green recommends making reservations as soon as possible. He adds that the restaurant is also offering the same specials the day before. Latest reservation times are 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 8 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

“I think moms deserve to be treated to the finest seafood dinner in Western New York,” Green says. “And all weekend, mothers will receive a free glass of champagne.”

In addition to a menu that has been refreshed within the last month, there will be specialty items to make you forget you’re not in New England.

Scallop Provencal is a newer dish at 2 Forks Up. The entrée is sauteed with shallots, garlic and parsley, finished in white wine and served with broccoli rice.

The seafood scampi combines scallops with lobster and shrimp, which is seared in a popular scampi sauce and tossed with linguine.

“The price of seafood has been extremely high through the pandemic,” Green says, “but people are finding value and great taste with scallops.”

There’s also fresh grouper, which is broiled and sauced with creamy Cajun and Sadie’s Relish, which is made by a hard-working mother from Buffalo.

Yearlong menu staples will of course be available as well. Those include crab cakes, raw oysters and clams, a dozen surf ‘n’ turf options, whole Maine lobsters and Alaskan king crab.

Green says most local restaurants serve lobster tails that are frozen for some period of time. At 2 Forks Up, live whole lobsters are always cooked fresh because he feels that diners can taste the difference.

“We’re the only place that does traditional New England style meals that feature the whole Maine lobsters,” Green says. “We bring in thousands of pounds of fresh seafood every day. Our buying power allows us to lock into some pretty decent prices, which we’re able to then pass along to our customers.”

Wash down the entrées with a shrimp or lobster tail Bloody Mary, or be among the first to try a drink off the new tropical summer menu.

Whether it’s lemon meringue or key lime pie, don’t forget dessert, either.

2 Forks Up is open five days a week: Tuesday-Thursday from 4-9:30 p.m. (last reservation at 8 p.m.); Friday from noon-10 p.m. (last reservation at 8:30 p.m.); and Saturday from 4-10 p.m. (last reservation at 8:30 p.m.).

A cocktail flavor for everyone

The way Green views it, Mother’s Day is the kickoff to patio season in Buffalo.

“It ushers in the thoughts of warmer summer days with seafood, lobster, raw clams, raw oysters and delicious drinks," he says.

The new summer drink menu features a peach sangria, blueberry fizz, pineapple upside down cake martini, Al’s Summer Delight, spiked lemonade, watermelon cosmo and cucumber cooler.

Tough dessert decisions

Walk right up to a unique dessert case, browse the options and pick out the exact treat that catches your eye.