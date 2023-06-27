In line with national trends, demand for adolescent mental health services on a local level has risen sharply since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On a recent Wednesday night, Kaleida Health’s Children’s Psychiatry Clinic received 55 voicemails from new patients. Chelsey McCabe, Ph.D., manager of behavioral health at Kaleida Health, also estimates the rate of psychiatric consultations her staff provides at John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital has doubled since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Covid took its toll, but I think the biggest thing impacting children’s mental health is the stress level of our community,” says McCabe. “With tragic events like the mass shooting in East Buffalo to the Christmas blizzard, the community stress level is probably at its highest.”

For parents and caregivers wondering what signs may indicate they should reach out for help, McCabe first recommends understanding your child’s baseline and then looking for changes.

“If your child has been a worrier since kindergarten and continues worrying in high school, that may not be a red flag. That may just be their baseline,” she says. “Conversely, if you have a kid who hasn’t been a worrier and starts asking a lot of questions or gets panicked about a test in school and you’re maybe seeing tears, that can be an indication.”

Parents who do notice changes in a child’s mood or behavior should first try to connect with them and model healthy outlets at home.

“I think we underestimate the power of a good hobby or good activity they enjoy,” says McCabe. “Maybe start being a little more intentional about going on walks a few times a week at home, doing something active or even watching a movie together.”

McCabe also reminds parents it’s OK to ask your child about depression and anxiety symptoms. Research shows talking about it and asking those questions does not increase the likelihood those symptoms will show up.

“It’s best to start those conversations at home because mental and behavioral health therapy is really family work,” she says.

The next step would be to reach out to your child’s pediatrician or the school for referrals or in-school counseling.

Kaleida Health’s interdisciplinary team at the outpatient Children’s Psychiatry Clinic often receives referrals. The clinic serves youths ages 2 to 21 and offers specialty programs for patients with eating disorders, pediatric OCD, those whose medical diagnoses impacts behavioral health and many others.

“Don’t hesitate to reach out,” McCabe says. “It’s never too soon.”