Artisan wares, fresh baked goods and fun for the whole family in North Tonawanda

While many of the region’s annual festivals, fairs and events are in limbo for the season, you can still get your fix of local summer fun at the newly expanded Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market in North Tonawanda.

Kicking off its grand opening with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on May 1, the campus will welcome over 135 local artisans every weekend this summer. We have a feeling this is about to become your favorite destination. To help plan your visit, here’s our guide for a day the whole family will enjoy.

Shop the outdoor market

Hosting 20 new artisans every weekend through October, the can’t-miss Rustic Buffalo Artisan Outdoor Market is the first of three new additions to this local shopping spot in time for summer.

“We opened Rustic Buffalo back in November as one indoor market space where local artisans struggling due to the pandemic could safely sell their goods,” said John Pirrone, co-owner of Rustic Buffalo Artisan Outdoor, which is sponsored by Bath Fitter. “When summer craft fairs and festivals started getting cancelled, we wanted to do more.”