An approach to law founded in military values

Semper Fidelis - always faithful - is the powerful Marine Corps motto.
Putting it into practice in everyday life is another matter.
It’s just one of the many traits former Marine Robert P. Hamilton Jr., Esq. brings to the table for his clients.
Hamilton’s journey to becoming an attorney includes a rich military tradition along with a good, old fashioned work ethic. Today both contribute to his professional career in a myriad of ways.
Hamilton says his path to becoming a lawyer was either going to be the smoother straight-from-high-school-to-college route or one that that included the Marines. He chose the Marines.
“I am glad I didn’t go to college immediately after high school. Getting experience with all walks of life, I believe, is very important to any lawyer,” he said about carrying on his family’s military tradition.
“We have family in every branch of service. The Marines provided a great experience,” said Hamilton. “If you want to be the best, you must join the best.”
His work in the legal field during the Marines was life changing. He saw everything from jury trials to working with lawyers on complex issues from across the globe.
After serving in the Marines, Hamilton chose an accelerated law school program at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University in New York.
“It was the only law school I applied to. I just wanted to complete my degree as soon as I could so I could start practicing. Call it drive, determination, motivation or desire, but I knew what I wanted and went and got it,” he said.
While Hamilton got a feel of different types of law, from military and family court to defense, prosecution and real estate, he ultimately decided on civil litigation, because of his desire to help people.
Early in his life he saw that unfortunately people are taken advantage of at every turn. It’s what drives him to help those in need today.
His cases involve workers’ compensation, motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents or any situation involving a person getting physically or mentally injured.
“I want to make sure that clients at least have a fighting shot to avoid being taken advantage of when it comes to their legal matters,” he said. “I try to make sure the injured people or companies do not get treated like a dollar sign.
Not sure if you have a case?
“A short phone call never hurts,” he said.
Adapt, improvise, overcome
The Marines’ approach to “adapt, improvise and overcome” is the foundation Hamilton brings to his legal strategy.
“One thing I learned working in various places is that everyone does things differently,” he said. “From dealing with high pressure situations to being personable, I draw on those past experiences to guide me.”
From a client’s perspective, Hamilton’s flexibility can only help their case from start to finish.
“In the end, my client’s best interests are always the first priority,” he said.
In his free time Hamilton enjoys golf, working with organizations to help the people in the City of Buffalo and of course, rooting for the Buffalo Bills.
“Buffalo has begun to transform over the last few years. I am hopeful over the next few years the City of Buffalo will continue to add great leaders,” he said.
In the meantime, he works hard for his clients.
“It is very important to remember, at the end of the day, we are all people that deserve to be treated with respect.”
Robert P. Hamilton, Jr., Esq. | Pillinger Miller Tarallo
716-490-2065 ext. 2404 | 914-267-6748 | pmtlawfirm.com