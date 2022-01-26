An approach to law founded in military values

After serving in the Marines, Hamilton chose an accelerated law school program at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University in New York.

“It was the only law school I applied to. I just wanted to complete my degree as soon as I could so I could start practicing. Call it drive, determination, motivation or desire, but I knew what I wanted and went and got it,” he said.

While Hamilton got a feel of different types of law, from military and family court to defense, prosecution and real estate, he ultimately decided on civil litigation, because of his desire to help people.

Early in his life he saw that unfortunately people are taken advantage of at every turn. It’s what drives him to help those in need today.

His cases involve workers’ compensation, motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents or any situation involving a person getting physically or mentally injured.

“I want to make sure that clients at least have a fighting shot to avoid being taken advantage of when it comes to their legal matters,” he said. “I try to make sure the injured people or companies do not get treated like a dollar sign.

