Amenities redefine local independent senior living

Independent senior living doesn’t necessarily mean you have to do everything for yourself. Take meal planning, cooking and cleanup – which can be chores for anyone at any age. FayeBrooke on Youngs aims to take meal prep (and more) off your plate.

Opening in early 2022 and one of multiple projects currently under construction by Paul Bliss, FayeBrooke on Youngs in Williamsville offers something unique: three meals a day in a restaurant-style dining room that’s exclusive to the community. Prepared onsite and made to order with fresh ingredients, the meals will be part of a varied menu that changes daily.

“We want to provide a resort-style dining experience, one that our residents will really look forward to every day,” said Rob Cavallari, Bliss Construction CFO.

Based on market research and feedback from residents at its sister community, FayeBrooke on Maple, onsite dining was identified as a major “wish list” item among seniors. FayeBrooke on Youngs is one of only a few local senior living communities to offer it, and the cost of meals is included in monthly rent.