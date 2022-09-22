Advancing healthcare access and service to meet those in need

Shortly after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, healthcare companies across the country began pulling back on programs and expenses. According to Health System Tracker, the national health sector witnessed a sharp drop in revenues at the outset of the pandemic, while healthcare use by patients dropped precipitously.

Yet while many healthcare providers were cutting programs and expenditures, Catholic Health began investing heavily to improve access to care for residents, including marginalized patients, in Erie and Niagara counties in Western New York.

The seeds of the organization’s work took root nearly a century and a half earlier when the Sisters of Charity, under the leadership of Sister Ursula Mattingly, provided care for local residents facing the most serious health crisis of the day.

“We were founded over 170 years ago when Sister Ursula came to Buffalo during the cholera outbreak,” says Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan. Then, it was the company’s superior service that helped many area residents survive. That’s still the case now.

For Sullivan and his staff, the toughest test of service came in the earliest days of the pandemic.

When a patient in one of the company’s nursing homes returned from dialysis treatment exhibiting Covid symptoms, Catholic Health workers swabbed everyone in the building and found several active cases, which was widely reported in the media.

“The reality is that we were just the only ones that took the time to test and report and treat people,” says Joyce Markiewicz, executive vice president and chief business development officer at Catholic Health. “That reflected our mission, which is to meet the needs of the community at every level and that every single person has access to care.”

New York State, meanwhile, mandated that when nursing home patients with Covid were released from the hospital, they had to return to the facilities where they most likely contracted the virus. Stepping in, Catholic Health quickly converted an abandoned nursing home into a Covid-only hospital where elderly patients could complete their recovery.

In 2020, the company also made a $139 million investment in Epic – a highly rated electronic medical record system – in order to meet patients’ needs wherever and however they’re able to access it.

Now, as some hospitals close or face bankruptcy, Catholic Health is building a 62,000-square-foot neighborhood hospital – “the hospital of the future,” as it’s viewed internally – in Lockport to provide sustainable, high-quality healthcare to some 84,000 residents in eastern Niagara County. Lockport Memorial Hospital is scheduled to open in late summer of 2023.

“We felt that we couldn’t turn our back on that part of the community that had relied on those other facilities,” says Markiewicz. “We felt strongly that residents shouldn’t have to leave their communities and drive up to 50 minutes to receive care. We needed to make sure that people have access to care in the communities in which they live.”