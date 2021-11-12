A soup kitchen that serves more than meals

Homelessness can affect anyone, and circumstances can change quickly. Families can experience joblessness, people become disabled, or a fire or other tragedy renders them suddenly homeless. Sustaining this population relies heavily on local organizations like Friends of Night People.

In 1969, a group of clergy began providing vital services to those who frequented and worked on West Chippewa, known then as the city’s seedy red-light district. Fifty years later and Friends of Night People has become a small but mighty cog in the effort to feed, clothe, and care for Buffalo’s poor and disadvantaged population.

Now located in Allentown, its staff supplies medical care, vision and podiatry services, hot showers and haircuts, laundry facilities, clothing, a food pantry and daily hot meals, among other crucial services. During the pandemic, many of these offerings were altered to meet ever-changing mandates and for the safety of everyone, but nevertheless Friends managed to assist hundreds of people every week regardless of the challenges presented by the shutdown.

David Elder of Tonawanda has been retired from his role as a research laboratory technologist for almost a decade, but still volunteers at Friends. It’s something he’s been doing for 30 years.