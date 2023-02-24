The light reflecting off the 60-foot rowing shells as they glide along the Black Rock Canal often catches the eyes of passersby as they take in a beautiful day with a walk along Buffalo’s waterfront or a drive down the I-190.
The scene bring Jesse Simmons back to the banks of the Charles River while growing up in Boston. He always thought rowing would be a fun way to stay fit, but he turned down an opportunity to join the crew team while studying at the University of Wisconsin – a decision he always regretted.
More than a decade later, Simmons decided to finally give rowing a try last summer after seeing a lawn sign advertising programs at the West Side Rowing Club. Since then, he has been on the water or practicing on the indoor rowing machines three times per week as a member of West Side’s adult program.
“I tried a few things to stay in shape over the years. I was a runner, but I always hated running,” says Simmons. “Rowing is a great workout that’s not super hard on the body. And for me, as someone who works from home, the social aspect of it has just been great.”
As for why he stuck with it, Simmons credits the welcoming atmosphere and supportive community he experienced as a first-time rower at West Side Rowing Club.
Kirk Lang, president of West Side Rowing Club, says the organization welcomes rowers of all abilities, from beginners to seasoned veterans. Many participants in the Summer Rowing League enjoy rowing as a networking opportunity and a chance to break out of their normal routine.
“It’s a non-impact sport you can do at any age and at any skill level,” says Lang. “It’s a truly unique experience being inches off the water and feeling that lightness and movement as you glide across the canal while experiencing a beautiful sunset; it’s a big takeaway for people.”
Once people try it, Lang says, they keep coming back. The adult retention rate is as high as 80% year over year.
Open to ages 19 and over, the 2023 Summer Rowing League will offer weekly sessions that run Monday through Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. The 10-week sessions will be held June 5 through Aug. 18. Each team will have a coach, offering individualized training and guidance. The season will culminate in a Summer Adult Regatta on Aug. 19. West Side also hosts a Freedom Rows program for disabled active, discharged or retired veterans. Visit WSRC.org/adult-rowing for more information.
Ian Suchan, director of administration and community engagement at West Side, describes the waterfront as a local treasure too few people take active advantage of throughout the year. Summer rowers will often stay after practice and spend time together on the lawn enjoying the sunset.
“If you’re tired of your normal routine at the gym, come down, get outside and get a great workout while trying something new,” says Suchan. “It’s something special when you’re working out, and in the moment, you’re not realizing you’re working hard. You’re enjoying it and having fun.”
West Side Rowing Club Adult Program schedule
Sign up at WSRC.org/adult-rowing
Adult Rowing (indoor erging at the Frank Lloyd Wright Boathouse)
Ages 19+
March 14-April 8
Open House / Informational Adult Rower Meeting
March 11 and 18, 9 a.m.
Adult Learn-to-Row Events (Approximately two hours long)
May 20, 9-11 a.m.
May 21, 9-11 a.m.
May 27, 9-11 a.m.
May 28, 9-11 a.m.
Adult Summer Rowing League (SRL) – For beginners and experienced rowers
Monday through Friday, 6-7:30 p.m.
June 5-Aug. 18
(one time per week for 10 weeks)
Summer Adult Regatta
Saturday, Aug. 19