A grieving father fights against addiction and its misconceptions

Avi Israel is on a mission. His goal is to turn his own loss into hope for other families suffering the pain of addiction.

Michael Israel, Avi’s son, died by suicide at age 20 while in the grips of a prescription opioid addiction. In the midst of the family’s grief, Avi became a full-time advocate for prescription drug control and vowed to help disseminate accurate information and provide vital resources to other families.

Avi and his wife, Julie, founded Save the Michaels in 2011, after Michael’s death. Based in Buffalo, the nonprofit organization has since become one of Upstate New York’s biggest assets in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

One of Save the Michaels’ goals is to dispel myths and misconceptions about addiction.

“Too many people think that this is something that you brought onto yourself,” Avi says. “It’s not true. Nobody is looking to get addicted. There are a lot of people that have issues. My son was prescribed into addiction because of Crohn’s disease. There are a lot of people that have mental health issues that are getting cut up by addiction.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of prescription opioid-involved deaths increased by 16% between 2019 and 2020, with an average of 44 people dying each day from prescription opioid overdoses in 2020, or 16,000 deaths.

By 2021, Save the Michaels received and resolved more than 16,000 calls for help. The organization placed nearly 1,100 addicts in rehab facilities and provided transportation there for the vast majority of them. It also hosted about 500 group sessions for addicts in recovery.

The scourge of addiction is widespread in that it affects everyone who cares about an addict. The fight is also lifelong.

“You never get cured from addiction,” Avi says. “You put it into remission.”

Because of that, when people get out of treatment, Save the Michaels continues to provide support.

“You have somebody from our organization who helps you navigate recovery and helps you with your coping skills,” Avi says. “A lot of people have trouble with that, and we want to help recovering addicts deal with today’s world.”