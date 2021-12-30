A franchise can be an effective path to entrepreneurship

Franchises for sale appeal to many business-minded people seeking independence, but at the outset the process can be intimidating.

In the United Kingdom, franchises contribute over £15 billion to the country’s gross national product annually. What many may not realize is the opportunity to own a U.K. business is an option for Americans as well as those who reside in the U.K.

Franchise UK, based in the United Kingdom, has been in the business of offering insight into franchise entrepreneurship since 2004. Joel Bissit is the organization’s founder.

“We’ve seen so much growth in the home-based franchise market since the onset of the pandemic, but overall, there is an increase in people interested in working for themselves. For many, investing in a franchise is the easiest way to do that,” Bissit says.

Finding the right franchise

Those curious about franchise ownership can begin by taking a few key steps.