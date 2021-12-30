A franchise can be an effective path to entrepreneurship

Franchises for sale appeal to many business-minded people seeking independence, but at the outset the process can be intimidating.
In the United Kingdom, franchises contribute over £15 billion to the country’s gross national product annually. What many may not realize is the opportunity to own a U.K. business is an option for Americans as well as those who reside in the U.K.
Franchise UK, based in the United Kingdom, has been in the business of offering insight into franchise entrepreneurship since 2004. Joel Bissit is the organization’s founder.
“We’ve seen so much growth in the home-based franchise market since the onset of the pandemic, but overall, there is an increase in people interested in working for themselves. For many, investing in a franchise is the easiest way to do that,” Bissit says.
Finding the right franchise
Those curious about franchise ownership can begin by taking a few key steps.
Potential investors should assess their own skills and suitability to specific industries. A background in finance, for example, is appropriate and perhaps even necessary for an investor to find success as the owner of an accounting or tax return franchise.
They are also advised to speak to both former and current franchisees from the industry that most interests them. This provides firsthand perspective and can help an owner establish realistic expectations.
Industries conducive to franchising
From housecleaning and computer repair to businesses that are home-based or operate out of a brick-and-mortar, franchises exist in virtually every sector of industry.
The hotel and restaurant industry, accounting, mail processing, automotive repair and sales, as well as printing are some industries where franchising flourishes.
“The best franchise really depends on the individual investor, their budget and what they're looking to achieve,” says Bissit. “It's very subjective.”
Defining ownership opportunities
Selecting a historically successful franchise, one with a proven and well-exercised franchise path is best, regardless of industry, Bissit advises.
Potential owners should look for business opportunities with a strong track record that includes a support system for franchisees. A franchise that sells or produces reliable and high-quality goods and/or services is also fundamental.
Franchising and risk
Those seeking a franchise opportunity should avoid any organization or individual promising a profit or any other specific degree of success, as these are things no legitimate business can guarantee.
Potential franchisees can increase the probability of a good outcome by conducting market research, gaining a deep understanding of their chosen industry, relying on financial and legal advisors, and developing comprehensive plans for marketing and business.
The cost of investing
It’s hard to estimate the investment required to purchase a franchise, as it varies by industry and location as well as other market fluctuations.
Estimated out-of-pocket expenses should be shared by the company with a potential operator up front. Broadly, some costs to keep in mind include the franchise fee, set-up costs, royalty fees, advertising expenses and franchise renewal fees included in the agreement. General operating costs, investment in inventory and any regulatory license or permit fees should also be considered.
Funding a franchise
A variety of financing options are available for potential franchise owners. Some franchises offer solutions within the organization. More traditional routes include taking out a loan from a financial institution.
Still others may choose to go the old-fashioned route and borrow money from family or friends, something advisable only if the family or friends are able to take the risk along with the new owner. If they are, a formal agreement is advisable, one that includes a repayment plan with terms and clearly outlined expectations.
The bottom line
Once background, training, and size of potential financial investment are determined, the suitability of different franchise operations will be easy to discern. Working with a professional franchise organization to assess opportunities can save someone new to franchising both time and money.
