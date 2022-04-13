A focus on health over wealth at Ramos & Ramos

In 2016, Grinage v. Durawa was heard by the State Supreme Court. The result was a landmark decision, which, thanks to attorney Joshua Ramos, changed the way those injured through no fault of their own have access to their hard-earned settlements.

Amid the tales of windfall settlements and the big personas projected by celebrity attorneys, many don’t understand that sustaining an injury isn’t just life changing. It’s often the beginning of a battle through legal red tape, multiple powerful insurance companies incentivized to avoid a payout, and laws that don’t shift as quickly as the world they govern.

For Ramos & Ramos, seeking the best outcome for the injured is a leading principle, and by best outcome, the Buffalo injury attorney firm is referring to optimal health. That’s how Joshua Ramos, the attorney for the plaintiff in the 2016 case heard by the state, was able to keep his plaintiff’s insurance company from taking the entirety of the modest settlement the plaintiff received after enduring a significant injury that altered his life forever.

Outside of court, Joshua Ramos and his wife and fellow attorney, Kristina, lead a team of 35 at Ramos & Ramos.

“Whether someone realizes they need an attorney the moment they are injured or sometime after,” says Joshua, “we work to get them back to the healthiest place they can be.”

The firm supports clients through the process of completing paperwork. It also ensures patients see the right specialists and even supports them with transportation to and from appointments.

“We ensure second opinions are sought and are looking to avoid recommendations for unnecessary surgery,” Joshua says. “Our primary goal is that these folks get back to living their best life as soon as possible.”

Joshua and Kristina’s reason for running a firm committed to the well-being of those injured traces back to Joshua’s early career. Working under another attorney, he observed a case where a vibrant 21-year-old woman was encouraged to undergo a drastic surgery she likely didn’t need.

“I felt it was in her best interest get a second opinion and to be reevaluated,” he recalls. “Had she talked to another doctor maybe she’d have a more conservative option.”

In the end, if aggressive treatments are avoided and consistent and conservative care is applied, there are two major benefits. The first is that the client has received and benefited from the care they needed. The second is that the court sees the patient has tried every recommended treatment in the time and order in which they were prescribed. This builds a strong case for the significance of the injury and the client’s desire to regain their health.

“Many people don’t realize their health insurance provider wants no part in helping them recover from the incident,” Joshua says. “They need help navigating the system and the process, and they need the best doctors for their injury, and those doctors need to be paid. These are some of the ways in which we support patients, and in turn, their families and the professionals who care for them.”

Not all cases make it to court, and even fewer are elevated to the Supreme Court, like Grinage v. Durawa. But to Ramos & Ramos, every case is significant.

“There are times we’ve spent many hours on cases where we're not going to end up recovering anything, but that's because we gave them the opportunity to work with the proper medical provider and to heal,” Joshua says. “We take pride in that. Money doesn’t make people happy but getting healthy does, and their health is our number one priority.”