4 reasons to be a tourist in your own city

Whether you’re new to Western New York or your roots predate the slogan “Keep Buffalo a Secret,” there’s so much to discover when it comes to the Queen City.

So, here’s our proposal: Put some weight behind your claim to the Buffalonian title and spend a day as a tourist in your own town. Explore Buffalo, a non-profit founded by proud Western New Yorkers, offers guided tours from city to suburbs for every interest. Seriously, we mean every interest.

Look at your stomping grounds with renewed appreciation

It’s hard not to notice the unique buildings that dot the streets of downtown Buffalo. But do you know the stories behind their creation?

From the terracotta embellished Guaranty Building to the French Renaissance Hotel at the Lafayette, downtown is home to scores of historic buildings designed by some of the most revered American architects—and each one helps tell the story of our city’s boom, bust and revival.

“The Best of Buffalo tour is a favorite among first-timers,” says Olivia Wood McCarthy, deputy director at Explore Buffalo. “It peels back the first layer of our city’s fascinating and sometimes rather elusive history, including its rich contributions to architecture.”