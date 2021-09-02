4 reasons to be a tourist in your own city

Whether you’re new to Western New York or your roots predate the slogan “Keep Buffalo a Secret,” there’s so much to discover when it comes to the Queen City.
So, here’s our proposal: Put some weight behind your claim to the Buffalonian title and spend a day as a tourist in your own town. Explore Buffalo, a non-profit founded by proud Western New Yorkers, offers guided tours from city to suburbs for every interest. Seriously, we mean every interest.
Look at your stomping grounds with renewed appreciation
It’s hard not to notice the unique buildings that dot the streets of downtown Buffalo. But do you know the stories behind their creation?
From the terracotta embellished Guaranty Building to the French Renaissance Hotel at the Lafayette, downtown is home to scores of historic buildings designed by some of the most revered American architects—and each one helps tell the story of our city’s boom, bust and revival.
“The Best of Buffalo tour is a favorite among first-timers,” says Olivia Wood McCarthy, deputy director at Explore Buffalo. “It peels back the first layer of our city’s fascinating and sometimes rather elusive history, including its rich contributions to architecture.”
Pro tip: Once you check the Best of Buffalo tour off your list, level-up your expertise with the Masters of American Architecture tour.
Uncover even more to brag about
Ever wonder why our city’s flag incorporates lightning bolts? It’s not simply for effect – Buffalo was the first major metropolis to harness the power of electricity city-wide. So everyone has Buffalonians of the late 1800s to thank for showing them how it’s done.
Pro tip: If you’re looking for more boast-worthy facts, McCarthy says the Presidents in Buffalo tour is a must when it comes to the learning the extent of our city’s little-known presidential history.
Meet a great crew of fellow locals
Not only will a day of exploring get you familiar (or refamiliarized) with your community, but Explore Buffalo tours also offer great ways to meet new locals with similar interests. Each tour experience is led by a trained, volunteer docent passionate about celebrating our city’s history and architecture.
Pro tip: Don’t be afraid to get talking and ask questions! Limited attendance ensures an intimate, safe environment to chat.
Keep right on exploring
Once you start diving into the historical and cultural moments that have shaped our region, you won’t be able to stop.
“That’s what I love about Western New York,” says McCarthy. “There’s a story everywhere you turn, and the more we evolve as a community, the more stories there are to tell.”
That’s why Explore Buffalo is actively adding to their list of available tours and always training new docents – to best share the stories of our region and enrich our community.
Pro tip: Before you choose which tour to start with, think of one thing you’re interested in learning more about. Maybe it’s that mural you spotted on Hertel Ave. or the details of President Millard Filmore’s life in East Aurora. Chances are, if it’s something you’re curious about, there’s an Explore Buffalo tour for it.
Get touring
Booking your experience is easy at ExploreBuffalo.org. Prices range from $5 for students to $15 for general admission and take place seven days a week. For Explorer Pass members, tours are free and include a limited number of guest passes.
Regular tour offerings continue through mid-November, then transition to a truncated schedule in December – so your touring can continue year-round!
Explore Buffalo’s fall schedule is available online starting Sept. 15.