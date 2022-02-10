2 Forks Up excels at romance and whole Maine lobster

When Ross Geller tells love interest Rachel in the second season of “Friends” that she’s his lobster, he’s implying the two were destined to love one another for life.

Though this popular lobster myth has since been disproven, when coupled with its brilliant red color, the notion that a lobster mates for life has only compounded its dominance as the optimal Valentine’s Day meal for lovers.

And when it comes to optimal lobster meals, in Western New York there’s no better place to don a bib and hold butter-slicked hands at the table with your someone special than 2 Forks Up, the region’s sole haven for fresh Maine lobster and Alaskan king crab.

Already a hot spot for date night, 2 Forks Up amps up the mood and the value for Valentine’s lovers each year.

This year take advantage of its beloved couple’s package throughout Valentine’s weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Monday). It features two whole Maine lobsters, fresh asparagus, housemade coleslaw, and bread service for only $39.