2 Forks Up excels at romance and whole Maine lobster

When Ross Geller tells love interest Rachel in the second season of “Friends” that she’s his lobster, he’s implying the two were destined to love one another for life.
Though this popular lobster myth has since been disproven, when coupled with its brilliant red color, the notion that a lobster mates for life has only compounded its dominance as the optimal Valentine’s Day meal for lovers.
And when it comes to optimal lobster meals, in Western New York there’s no better place to don a bib and hold butter-slicked hands at the table with your someone special than 2 Forks Up, the region’s sole haven for fresh Maine lobster and Alaskan king crab.
Already a hot spot for date night, 2 Forks Up amps up the mood and the value for Valentine’s lovers each year.
This year take advantage of its beloved couple’s package throughout Valentine’s weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Monday). It features two whole Maine lobsters, fresh asparagus, housemade coleslaw, and bread service for only $39.
Complete dinners of fresh crab are also in high demand. With six Alaskan king crab legs, potato salad, vegetable, and bread service, it’s a meal fit for royalty and perhaps perfect for couples that like to share entrees. For anyone craving both crustaceans and feeling less inclined to share, be assured the meal of three king crab legs and a whole fresh Maine lobster awaits.
Over 12 surf and turf selections ensure fans of both the classic and more adventurous interpretations of this combination have a variety of options from which to choose. Most popular is the 12-ounce Angus ribeye with a whole Maine lobster, mashed potatoes, vegetable, and bread service.
Popular but only available for special occasions, 2 Forks Up’s signature seafood scampi laden with fresh lobster meat, scallops and shrimp is sure to please any seafood lover.
Couples can also take advantage of celebratory packages that include desserts for two and champagne toasts.
A sparkling pink sangria, a rich chocolate raspberry martini and French Kiss, a cocktail made of sparkling wine topped with a Chambord float, round out the weekend’s drink menu.
This year 2 Forks Up’s romance-infused holiday service will take place on Friday and Saturday, February 11 and 12, as well as on Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14. Reservations are highly recommended.
Lent at 2 Forks Up
What better place to abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent than the region’s leading seafood house?
2 Forks Up’s wildly popular fish fry is larger than most. Made of haddock or cod, the 10 to 12-ounce portion is available broiled or battered and fried to a shatteringly crisp golden brown. Accompanied by fries, coleslaw and rye bread, it’s a regional favorite.
For anyone looking to mix up their Lenten meals, dozens of other compliant dishes await. Tuck into fried grouper tacos with fries, a salmon burger topped with verde sauce, lobster lasagna made with alfredo, and more.
Due to the demand for the restaurant’s fish fry and other offerings, during Lent season the staff at 2 Forks Up strongly suggests making reservations and placing takeout orders early.
Though Western New Yorkers can appreciate a good fish fry any day of the year, Fridays and Ash Wednesday are notably busy nights for 2 Forks Up. Lent’s 2022 season begins on March 2 and carries through Good Friday, April 15.
2 Forks Up
270 Campbell Blvd., Getzville, NY
716-689-FORK (3675) | 2forksup.com