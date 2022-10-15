SPERDUTO Paul

Paul Age 70, of Blasdell, NY, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2022. Beloved husband of Anne Sperduto and owner of Lucy (dog). Loving stepfather to Loving stepfather to Lisa Brady (Michael), Greg Johnson (Han), Dennis, and Christine Collins. Proud "Papa" to his grandchildren Ryann, Jonny, and Paige. Dear brother of Joseph Sperduto (Jennifer) and loving uncle to Jeffrey Sperduto, Jillian Rogers (Brian), Kaitlyn Hernandez, and Kelsey Miller (Robert). Devoted son of the late Angelo Sperduto and Irene (Lankowski) Sperduto. Survived by many more friends and family. Paul was a proud retired UAW member/ officer and spent 36 years at Ford. An army Veteran, an avid scuba diver, adventurer, and family man who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Paul's name to your favorite charity.