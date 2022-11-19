Of Blasdell, NY passed away November 16, 2022; beloved wife of the late Richard J. Sowa; loving mother of Keith (Lynora) Sowa and Natalie (Dale) Seibert; cherished grandmother of Brianna, Jonathan, Brisa and Cory; dear daughter of the late John and Veronica Lortz; sister of John (Debbie) Lortz and James (Sally) Lortz. Family will be present to receive friends Monday, November 21st from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please make memorials in Barbara's name to a charity of your choice. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
SOWA Barbara S. (nee Lortz)
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
What to expect in next 48 hours: Squalls move back into metro Buffalo; Thruway reopens to all traffic
A major lake-effect storm that dumped more than 5 feet in Orchard Park and Blasdell on Friday will continue to impact the region through the weekend.
Winter storm watches for Buffalo and North Erie County and Southern Erie and the Southern Tier have been upgraded to winter storm warnings and the forecasts are becoming clearer.
Here is the transcript an interview with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson done by pool reporter, Lindsay Jones, of The Ringer, regarding several replay issues in the Bills-Vikings game Sunday.
Get ready to send out the plows and open up the record books. The Buffalo area is almost certain to get socked with serious snow this weekend.
A crew of three from The Weather Channel picked a location near the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street in the Village of Hamburg for live shots this morning.
One to 2 feet of snow fell in Buffalo overnight after the lake-effect snow band that has been pummeling the Southtowns drifted north.
Despite the Bills' current two-game losing streak, perhaps the universe has provided another sign, with the radar for the impending storm.
Erie County takes aim at travel ban violators: 'Do not be the reason an ambulance cannot get to the hospital'
Law enforcement officers wrote 300-plus tickets through Friday evening to drivers who violated travel bans during a lake-effect snowstorm that dropped 5 feet of snow in a day in some places.
Determined to build upon a 38-goal breakout season, Thompson has made complacency his greatest enemy during the grind of the 82-game schedule. He stays on the ice after practice to hone nuances of his job as the Sabres’ most trusted center and wants to produce more than he did during his first season playing the position in the NHL.
Here are the National Weather Service's updated snowfall totals.