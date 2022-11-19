 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOWA Barbara S. (nee Lortz)

Of Blasdell, NY passed away November 16, 2022; beloved wife of the late Richard J. Sowa; loving mother of Keith (Lynora) Sowa and Natalie (Dale) Seibert; cherished grandmother of Brianna, Jonathan, Brisa and Cory; dear daughter of the late John and Veronica Lortz; sister of John (Debbie) Lortz and James (Sally) Lortz. Family will be present to receive friends Monday, November 21st from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please make memorials in Barbara's name to a charity of your choice. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com

