Passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Beloved wife of 39 years to Anthony Songin; dear mother of John Songin and Kate (Greg) Measer; loving grandmother of Madeline Measer; daughter of the late Alexander and Gloria (Karpowicz) Stypa; sister of Deborah Starr. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, at 10 AM, at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., in Buffalo, NY (please assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Courage of Carly Fund" at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (www.roswellpark.org/giving). A graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Margaret was a registered nurse and worked in Medical Device Sales before retiring in 2021. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.CANNANFH.com
SONGIN - Margaret M. (nee Stypa)
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Customers arriving after 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Tops Market at 2101 Elmwood Ave. in North Buffalo found it closed, according to a passerby.
“We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience,” said Scott Radecic, a former Bills linebacker who’s serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.
Hamburg town police are looking for at least three suspects who stole 16 cars from West Herr Toyota on Southwestern Boulevard late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
‘The store gives you a sense of healing’: A look inside the newly renovated Tops on Jefferson Avenue
Tops gave a tour Thursday of its remodeled Jefferson Avenue store. The store features a new contemporary look, a new layout with open sightlines to the back of the store and a “water wall” memorial to the left of the main entrance.
According to his online diary, Payton Gendron and Cory Clark – the customer service lead for the Iowa-based body armor manufacturer RMA Armament – interacted over a period of months on both the public social media site Reddit and in a private chatroom for hardcore weapons enthusiasts.
Tonawanda detectives found Akeda Howton's body in the parking lot at the Raintree Island apartments, west of Ellicott Creek Park.
"I think it would be best for the party if we embrace the new generation of leadership," Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, said in a wide-ranging interview that dealt largely with his career-ending decision to embrace gun control measures after the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Markets store in Buffalo.
“He is so good,” beamed Sabres prospect Jack Quinn, a teammate of Rousek’s in Rochester and during the 3-on-3 tournament. “He is really good. He’s a great guy to play with. He’s just so smart, and he makes other players around him better.”
Inside the NHL: Michael Peca sees the shift in the Sabres' organizational culture – and in their talent level
"It's pretty exciting," Peca, a Rochester Amerks assistant, said last week. "And I think the part that's exciting is the obvious what you said, that the talent that's out there is remarkable, even the fresh crop from this most recent draft. But it's the vibe off the ice that's just as impressive."
Yassin A. Abdikadir, 25, faces four felony charges.