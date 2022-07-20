SONGIN - Margaret M. (nee Stypa)

Passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Beloved wife of 39 years to Anthony Songin; dear mother of John Songin and Kate (Greg) Measer; loving grandmother of Madeline Measer; daughter of the late Alexander and Gloria (Karpowicz) Stypa; sister of Deborah Starr. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, at 10 AM, at St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave., in Buffalo, NY (please assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Courage of Carly Fund" at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (www.roswellpark.org/giving). A graduate of Sacred Heart Academy, Margaret was a registered nurse and worked in Medical Device Sales before retiring in 2021. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.CANNANFH.com