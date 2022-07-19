SOLOMON Russell J.

July 16, 2022, of Cuba, NY. Beloved father of Charles (Melody) and Bridgette Solomon; cherished grandfather of Abigail, Collin and Julian; loving brother of Marlene (Patrick) McDonald; devoted uncle of Shaun (Chrissy) and Kristen McDonald; also survived by many cousins and friends. Russel was a 41 year science teacher with Friendship Central High school. He will be greatly missed. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) where a Prayer Service will be held on Saturday at 8:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM in Queen of Heaven RC Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed. Please leave condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com