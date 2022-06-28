June 26, 2022 of Irving, NY. Beloved wife of the late Barry Snyder Sr.; loving mother of Scott Snyder (Marie Williams), Ryan Snyder (Millie Fox) and the late Barry Snyder Jr.; grandmother of Barry III, Fallon, Michael, Jacob, Alyssa, Seth, Dakota, Stevie, Shadow, Gage, Scotia, Keagan Fox; 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, Adonis; sister of John Campbell and the late David Jimerson Jr. Friends may call Tuesday and Wednesday at the family residence, 11070 Old Lake Shore Rd., Cattaraugus Seneca Territory. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 10 AM from the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), North Collins, NY.
SNYDER Deanna (nee Jimerson)
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four days after retiring from the NFL, Rob Gronkowski joined one of his four brothers, Dan, and dozens of others to work out at Fountain Plaza in downtown Buffalo.
Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is "progressing well," according to a statement released by the teams.
A 60-year-old woman found dead early this month in her East Amherst home was fatally stabbed by her boyfriend following an argument, authorities said Monday.
The Niagara Town Board voted in favor of a 27-page "negative declaration" that no potentially significant environmental impact would stem from the proposed $300 million project.
Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal
The Sabres still have to add to their defense and forward group, including deciding what to do with Victor Olofsson. The restricted free agent winger could be looking at an arbitration award and/or a bridge deal that could take him close to $5 million a year. On a short-term basis with all this cap room, no reason not to pay him for now and then see if you're going to keep him or include him in any NHL-level deals.
The 828-foot-long Stage 4, which took two years and $3 million to build, is longer than any in the movie-making mecca of Hollywood.
Luis Marrero, was fatally shot May 4 in an apartment on Donovan Drive in the Ferry-Grider Homes, Buffalo police said. He was 39. Police found Jalia Marrero's body 33 days later in a wooded area behind a commercial plaza on Delaware Avenue, south of Kenmore Avenue.
See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.
“The decision to not open our outdoor pools this summer came down to the safety and welfare of our residents," Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement.
Rapper Lil Tjay shot in New Jersey, Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dead at 26, and more trending topics
Rapper Lil Tjay has reportedly undergone emergency surgery after being shot in New Jersey; and, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26. Here's that and more of today's trending topics.