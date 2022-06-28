 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SNYDER Deanna (nee Jimerson)

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

June 26, 2022 of Irving, NY. Beloved wife of the late Barry Snyder Sr.; loving mother of Scott Snyder (Marie Williams), Ryan Snyder (Millie Fox) and the late Barry Snyder Jr.; grandmother of Barry III, Fallon, Michael, Jacob, Alyssa, Seth, Dakota, Stevie, Shadow, Gage, Scotia, Keagan Fox; 28 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, Adonis; sister of John Campbell and the late David Jimerson Jr. Friends may call Tuesday and Wednesday at the family residence, 11070 Old Lake Shore Rd., Cattaraugus Seneca Territory. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 10 AM from the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), North Collins, NY.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal

Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal

The Sabres still have to add to their defense and forward group, including deciding what to do with Victor Olofsson. The restricted free agent winger could be looking at an arbitration award and/or a bridge deal that could take him close to $5 million a year. On a short-term basis with all this cap room, no reason not to pay him for now and then see if you're going to keep him or include him in any NHL-level deals.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News