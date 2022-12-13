SMITH Gary Steven Of Lewiston, NY passed away December 6, 2022. He was born on November 30, 1963, the son of the late Gordon F. and Felicia S. (Skiba) Smith. He is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was the "loving" father to Chloe Smith and Alexander Smith, beloved brother of Mark Smith and H.J. (Mariangela) Smith, nieces Julia (Greg) Kienitz and Lauren Smith. Gary is survived by his two aunts Norma (late Albert) Paonessa, and Christine (John) Dougherty. He was loved by his first cousins and an innumerable amount of friends. Gary had an exceptionally devoted group of friends, who were like brothers to him. Gary was a graduate of the Lewiston Porter High School Class of 1981 and then from the Wentworth College of Technology in Engineering in Boston, Massachusetts. Gary was the owner of Bison Construction Company, which built multiple landmarks in WNY. He was a longtime member of the Youngstown Yacht Club and the Niagara Falls Country Club, where he enjoyed playing golf. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and Sabres fan. Gary loved to travel. In his early years, he downhill skied at several popular ski resorts in the US. He enjoyed boating, sailing, and going on fishing trips with the guys. Most of all, Gary was an "AMAZING" father to his children, Chloe and Alexander. They were the focus of his entire life and he truly cherished every moment being their dad. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his nurse, Phyllis Gore, who was his real life guardian angel. Visitation will be held on FRIDAY, December 16th, from 1-4 PM at RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, LEWISTON, NY, where services followat 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Gary Steven Smith to The Youngstown Yacht Club Junior Sailing Foundation. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.