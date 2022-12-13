SMITH Gary Steven Of Lewiston, NY passed away December 6, 2022. He was born on November 30, 1963, the son of the late Gordon F. and Felicia S. (Skiba) Smith. He is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was the "loving" father to Chloe Smith and Alexander Smith, beloved brother of Mark Smith and H.J. (Mariangela) Smith, nieces Julia (Greg) Kienitz and Lauren Smith. Gary is survived by his two aunts Norma (late Albert) Paonessa, and Christine (John) Dougherty. He was loved by his first cousins and an innumerable amount of friends. Gary had an exceptionally devoted group of friends, who were like brothers to him. Gary was a graduate of the Lewiston Porter High School Class of 1981 and then from the Wentworth College of Technology in Engineering in Boston, Massachusetts. Gary was the owner of Bison Construction Company, which built multiple landmarks in WNY. He was a longtime member of the Youngstown Yacht Club and the Niagara Falls Country Club, where he enjoyed playing golf. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and Sabres fan. Gary loved to travel. In his early years, he downhill skied at several popular ski resorts in the US. He enjoyed boating, sailing, and going on fishing trips with the guys. Most of all, Gary was an "AMAZING" father to his children, Chloe and Alexander. They were the focus of his entire life and he truly cherished every moment being their dad. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his nurse, Phyllis Gore, who was his real life guardian angel. Visitation will be held on FRIDAY, December 16th, from 1-4 PM at RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 901 Cayuga Street, LEWISTON, NY, where services followat 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Gary Steven Smith to The Youngstown Yacht Club Junior Sailing Foundation. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.
SMITH Gary Steven
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
From birthday and cookie decorating parties to live events, the late scheduling of the game a week before Christmas has wreaked havoc with people's plans.
With early forecasts calling for temperatures in the 20s and snow, Bills fans were left to wonder how the Dolphins might handle the elements in Buffalo and are seemingly feasting on the idea for revenge.
Sportswriter Jerry Sullivan has been fired by WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union Sun & Journal after he made sexist comments on a livestream podcast Monday night.
"Blanks" have now surpassed Republicans as the second-highest voter group in the state, while steadily gaining on the GOP in Erie County. Across New York State, Democrats still lead in registration with just over 6 million voters.
WIVB-TV (Channel 4) Hall of Fame anchor Jacquie Walker will drop the station’s 11 p.m. weekday newscast the first week of January, but will continue to anchor three late afternoon and early evening newscasts for “the foreseeable future.”
Even before the performance started, protesters had gathered outside a drag show over the weekend in Southern Pines, North Carolina. The polic…
When Gabe’s Collision took over as the team’s "official collision repair center" this season, the company and team decided to take another approach to highlighting what Gabe’s offers.
The faculty at East Aurora Middle School received the call around 12:30 p.m. Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, touched and impressed by a letter he received from 12-year old sixth-grader Logan Neri, wanted to stop by and surprise him … in an hour.
The owner of a popular Williamsville restaurant has won approval for his expansion plans following months of debate over whether the project fits the historic character of its building and the surrounding neighborhood.
Skinner was given a five-minute major match penalty for cross-checking Jake Guentzel in the face, and the Penguins scored 3:24 into overtime on Jeff Carter's power-play goal to earn a 4-3 win for Pittsburgh.