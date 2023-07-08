McFadden, Teresa (Gene) Benzino, Deborah Schumacher, and Karen (Joseph) Kren; loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, and/or Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Mr. Smith was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com