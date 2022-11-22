 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SMALDINO Thomas A. Of Angola, NY, November 20, 2022. Beloved husband of Sandra Smaldino. Loving father of Thomas (Christina), John (Carly), Michael (Megan), Marc (Lindsey) Smaldino, Jennie Asaro and Mary (Matt) Ramsey. Brother of Charles and the late John Smaldino. Cherished grandfather of Tommy, Sam, Amelia, Camille, Michael, Teresa, Claire, Mary, Imogene, Vinicio, Adalina, Gia and Joe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 10 AM in Most Precious Blood Church, 22 Prospect St. Angola, NY. Flowers Gratefully Declined. Those desiring can make Memorials in Toms name to, Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY

