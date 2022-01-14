Tags
Shrinking capacity hasn’t gone over well with some fans. But sports marketing professionals, engineers and economists explained the reasoning behind the national trend in interviews with The News.
The real question isn’t whether we’ll return to normal after Omicron. Rather, it is this: What will you allow your normal to be?
Two attorneys are disputing the will of Ruth Peters, a retired principal from the Cheektowaga public school system who died in 2019 and left $125,000 to the Rev. David W. Bialkowski.
"We are addressing the situation to ensure this does not happen again," a Williamsville Central School District statement reads.
A hearing was held Tuesday to determine whether Douglas MacKinnon should be sanctioned and even incarcerated for not fully complying with a government subpoena.
“For me, it is important to be around my family more,” said Russo. “I’m thankful the station was open to me having more time with my family.”
The CDC put Canada in its highest-risk category: Level Four, citing a "very high" risk of Covid-19 infection for travelers heading north.
Mid-afternoon Wednesday, about 5,600 tickets were available for resale on StubHub, nearly double the number listed one day earlier.
“Omicron may be less virulent, but do not confuse it with the common cold virus that has almost no potential to cause lethal disease,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, an infectious disease specialist with the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
The debate over facts and freedom and rights and restrictions that has roiled the nation since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic has come to a one-square-mile community where complaining about traffic and parking used to rate as the biggest issue.
