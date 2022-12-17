SLOAN Alice M. (nee Rowe)

Of South Buffalo, at the age of 95 on December 15th, 2022. Wife of the late Francis B. Sloan. Beloved Mother of Timothy P. Sloan, Ann Marie (Dennis) McGrath, Michael W. Sloan and the late Thomas F. Sloan. Sister of the late Willet (late Joseph Leopold) Geoghegan and Dorothy (late State Supreme Court Justice The Honorable Thomas F.) McGowan. Loving Grandmother of Erin (Joshua) Young and Molly McGrath. Dearest Great-Grandmother "Gigi" of Kaiden and Declan Young. Visitation Monday 4-7 p.m. at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd.; Lackawanna (716-824-4000). Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Rd.; South Buffalo on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mrs. Sloan was a member of the Third Order of Carmelites. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com