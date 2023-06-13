Of Orchard Park, NY. June 10, 2023. Beloved husband of 58 years to Carol A. (Kasper) Slawienski. Loving father of Drs. Michael (Liesl Bigge) Slawienski and Jennifer (Jeffrey) Drozdowski; grandfather of August, Adam, Corinne, Ethan and Jessica; brother of Patricia (Don) Kopacz and the late John (Marion) Slawienski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8 pm at the F E Brown Sons Funeral Home, 6575 E. Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 15th,10 am in Nativity of our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Friends invited. Please assemble at church. Memorials made to: Erie County SPCA, at www.yourspca.org or Tunnels To Towers at www.t2t.org or Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
SLAWIENSKI Michael J.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two Western New York nursing homes were recently hit with $10,000 penalties by the state Health Department over quality of care issues.
WTSS-FM (Star 102.5) morning host Rob Lucas announced on-air Thursday that the station will end its run playing pop music at 10 a.m. Friday du…
Tom Jolls, the affable weatherman on the legendary WKBW-TV (Channel 7) anchor team alongside news anchor Irv Weinstein and sports director Ric…
Twenty-nine people were on the boat at the time it overturned, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said at a news conference Monday afternoon at Cit…
For years, "The Commander Tom Show" starring Tom Jolls and "Rocketship 7" with Dave Thomas were reassuring bookends for multitudes of children…